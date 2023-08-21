Minecraft Championship (MCC) Rising 2: All competing teams announced

Minecraft Championship (MCC) Rising 2 is quickly approaching its August 26, 2023, release date. The competition will see up-and-coming content creators band together in 10 teams and face off in a collection of minigames to gather coins. The two lineups featuring the highest coin total will face off in a game of Dodgebolt to decide the champion of the entire event.

Thanks to the efforts of the organizers at Noxcrew, Minecraft fans were given confirmation of the players who will be participating in the latest MCC on August 16-17, 2023. All 40 competitors have been set in their respective teams and are eagerly preparing to face off for supremacy.

In case Minecraft fans missed the player announcements, it doesn't hurt to go over the complete list of competitors and teams.

All players and teams confirmed for Minecraft Championship Rising 2

As previously noted, the tournament organizers at Noxcrew confirmed the full set of contenders for MCC Rising 2. Much like the original Minecraft Championship Rising, the participants aren't the same that watchers would see in most canon entries in the tournament series. Instead, this event is all about fresh faces who are still navigating the world of streaming and video creation.

Confirmed MCC Rising 2 players and teams

Red Rabbits - Milkberry, Pyroscythe, Sinaheh, Lincu

With all of the participants announced for MCC Rising 2, all that's left is for Noxcrew to confirm the many Minecraft minigames that they'll be competing in. Since the event will take place on August 26, watchers should expect to see more information from Noxcrew over the next few days.

Moreover, now that the full listings are confirmed, fans should be able to pop over to the respective participants' YouTube/Twitch channels. Although this won't be true for all of them, some contenders are likely streaming or uploading videos surrounding their practice for the event, including any and all minigames that may make the final lineup.

With just a few days left until MCC Rising 2 kicks off, watchers may want to begin making plans for the event. Fans can catch the official stream courtesy of Noxcrew's official Twitch channel from the admin POV, or they can tune in and watch their favorite content creator as they participate. Regardless, they won't want to miss out on the action.

Time zones are also an important factor, as the broadcast is set to go live at 8:00 pm British Summer Time. So fans will want to take that into account to ensure they don't miss out due to time zone differences.