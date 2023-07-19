Minecraft Championship (MCC) Rising 2 date and time announced

Noxcrew has officially announced the latest Minecraft Championship event, and it will arrive in the form of MCC Rising 2. The Rising event, according to the organizers, will showcase new talent and content creators on one of the largest stages surrounding the world's most popular sandbox game. The non-canon entry in the MCC series will resultingly lean toward new competitors.

According to the announcement tweet by Noxcrew, Minecraft Championship Rising 2 will take place on August 26, 2023, at 8:00 pm BST. Content creators can form a pre-arranged group of four participants and apply to participate in the event, making this MCC one of the few not to feature handpicked teams by the organizers.

For Minecraft players and creators willing to apply for participation, the application submissions will open on July 21, 2023.

How to apply for Minecraft Championship Rising 2

Minecraft Championship Rising 2 promises to provide up-and-coming streamers and video creators with a new platform to show off their skills and teamwork in a collection of minigames. Noxcrew hasn't divulged many of the event's details yet, but these will likely arrive at a later date, once the roster of competitors has been finalized.

Before fledgling Minecraft streamers or video producers begin the application process, they'll want to ensure they adhere to the guidelines set forward by Noxcrew. The requests made by the organizers aren't too lofty, but potential participants will still want to look them over regardless. Specifically, players will need to fit the following criteria:

Be available to stream on the date and time of the event for at least four hours.

Participants must enter with a pre-made team of four players, no single entrants will be permitted.

Entrants must own an official copy of Minecraft: Java Edition.

Participants must have Discord and a functioning microphone.

Players must have hardware that can run the championship's minigames smoothly.

Entrants must make a video in their application that introduces their team. Players can explore their roles, hobbies, goals to win or have fun, their names and ages, and which minigame they're looking forward to playing.

If content creators meet these requirements, they certainly owe it to themselves to at least apply via Noxcrew's application site. There will surely be plenty of entrants, and earning a spot in the official event won't exactly be easy, but it's worth a shot, if nothing else.

Over the course of the following weeks, Noxcrew should divulge additional details surrounding the confirmed teams and participants, as well as the minigames they'll be competing in. Whatever the case, this entry in the long-running MCC series should be one to remember, and some creators may even make more than a few new fans during the event.

Whatever the case, players and fans alike should get excited for MCC Rising 2, as its success will likely spawn additional entries in the future, opening a door for future content creators to let their talents shine on the big stage.