Minecraft Championship (MCC) 32: All competing teams, date, and where to watch

Minecraft Championship (MCC) is a competitive and fun event that brings together talented Minecraft games from around the world to showcase their skills in the game. The MCC features various minigames to test each participant's skills. There are 10 teams, with four players in each, playing a set of eight games. The two teams with the highest points will compete in a final round to decide the MCC winner.
This article will provide all the necessary details about the Minecraft Championship 32, the start time, live stream details, and participating teams.
Minecraft Championship (MCC) 32 start time and where to watch
On June 21, the Minecraft Championship Twitter account announced that the decision dome would reopen for the MCC 32 on Saturday, July 15, at 8 pm BST. It will go live at the following dates and times in these regions:
- United States (Pacific): July 15, 12 PM PT
- United States (East Coast): July 15, 3 PM ET
- United Kingdom: July 15, 8 PM BST
- Europe: July 15, 7 PM GMT
- Korea: July 16, 4 AM KST
- India: July 16, 12:30 AM IST
The live stream will be broadcast on the official NoxCrew site, where you can view the live leaderboard throughout the event. Since players from the participating teams in the championship are streamers, you can also watch the MCC 32 from their live streams.
All competing teams in the MCC 32
All the contestants participating in the MCC 32 have officially been announced on the MC Championship Twitter account by the end of June. The following teams will be participating:
- Red Rabbits - Antfrost, GoodTimeWithScar, Ranboo, aimsey
- Orange Ocelots - Krtzy, MythicalSausage, Owenge_Juice, Smallishbeans
- Yellow Yaks - AntVenom, FireBreathMan, GeminiTay, SolidarityGaming
- Lime Llamas - SB737, bekyamon, fruitberries, impulseSV
- Green Geckos - DarkEyebrows, ElainaExe, Sapnap, Seapeekay
- Cyan Coyotes - CapitanGatoYT, CaptainPuffy, CaptainSparklez, Shadoune666
- Aqua Axolotls - KaraCorvus, Purpled, The_Eret, ryguyrocky
- Blue Bats - RedVelvetCake, ShubbleYT, Smajor1995, Wallibear
- Purple Pandas - OrionSound, PeteZahHutt, Snifferish, TapL
- Pink Parrots - HBomb94, Sneegsnag, Tubbo_, guqqie
What to expect from the MCC 32?
The official MC Championship Twitter account posted a teaser about all nine games that will be held in the MCC 32. These games include the following:
- Rocket Spleef Rush
- To Get To The Other Side And Whack A Fan (TGTTOSAWAF)
- Grid Runners
- Battle Box
- Parkour Warrior
- Sands of Time
- Sky Battle
- Hole in the Wall
- Ace Race
The event will start off with the decision dome, where the players must vote on which game will be played next. There are coin multipliers that you get at the end of each game, with the amount depending on their position. These multipliers will increase throughout the whole contest. Thus, games that are played later will have more value.
Some players who participated in the previous events will also compete in the MCC 32. Fans keenly awaiting the Minecraft event have already voted for who may win certain games in the MCC 32.
Join the community and mark your calendars so that you don't miss out on the latest updates about the Minecraft Championship 32.