Minecraft Championship (MCC) 32: Complete list of participating teams and streamers

After the conclusion of Minecraft Championship (MCC) Pride 23, it didn't take long for the organizers at NoxCrew to confirm the latest canon entry in the long-running tournament series. Over the course of July 1-2, 2023, NoxCrew also announced all of the participating content creators and their team assignments for the competition. The stage is finally set for MCC 32 on July 15, 2023.

Although NoxCrew hasn't announced the slate of minigames yet, at least Minecraft fans now know the content creators who will be teaming up to take the title of champion for their team.

If Minecraft Championship viewers missed the announcement, now is a good time to familiarize yourself with the ten competing teams.

All creators and team lineups for Minecraft Championship 32

As with many Minecraft Championships before it, MCC 32 will see 40 total streamers and video creators team up across ten total teams to collect coins in minigames. The final two teams with the highest coin totals will (likely) face off in a match of Dodgebolt to determine the winner of the entire championship.

Many of the participants in this Minecraft Championship are mainstays seen in previous outings. However, OwengeJuiceTV and Guqqie are arriving as new challengers after having competed in the non-canon MCC Pride 23 event in June 2023.

All Minecraft Championship 32 teams and players:

Red Rabbits - Antfrost, Ranboo, aimsey, GoodTimesWithScar

- Antfrost, Ranboo, aimsey, GoodTimesWithScar Orange Ocelots - Krtzyy, OwengeJuice, Mythical Sausage, Smallishbeans

- Krtzyy, OwengeJuice, Mythical Sausage, Smallishbeans Yellow Yaks - AntVenom, SolidarityGaming, FireBreathMan, GeminiTay

- AntVenom, SolidarityGaming, FireBreathMan, GeminiTay Lime Llamas - bekyamon, fruitberries, impulseSV, SB737

- bekyamon, fruitberries, impulseSV, SB737 Green Geckos - DarkEyebrows, ElainaExe, Seapeekay, Sapnap

- DarkEyebrows, ElainaExe, Seapeekay, Sapnap Cyan Coyotes - Captain Gato, CaptainPuffy, CaptainSparklez, Shadoune666

- Captain Gato, CaptainPuffy, CaptainSparklez, Shadoune666 Aqua Axolotls - Eret, Kara Corvus, Purpled, Ryguyrocky

- Eret, Kara Corvus, Purpled, Ryguyrocky Blue Bats - VelvetIsCake, Shubble, Smajor1995, Wallibear

- VelvetIsCake, Shubble, Smajor1995, Wallibear Purple Pandas - PeteZahHutt, TapL, Snifferish, TheOrionSound

- PeteZahHutt, TapL, Snifferish, TheOrionSound Pink Parrots - Guqqie, HBomb94, Sneegsnag, Tubbo

One of the more notable lineup changes concerns Sapnap and Seapeekay in this particular championship entry. The two creators are teaming up again during the competition, meaning the fan-favorite "Firefox Duo" has returned once again to battle for the MCC crown, much to the delight of fans.

Many prospective watchers joked that the name of the Cyan Coyotes should be changed to "Cyan Captains" during MCC 32 since three of the team's members have "Captain" in their in-game name.

Whatever the case may be, this latest iteration in the series should be quite memorable, given the star-studded roster it contains. Furthermore, adding two new participants from the non-canon collection of MCC entries should certainly spice things up a little.

The only way to know for sure is to catch your favorite creator live on YouTube and/or Twitch when MCC 32 begins on July 15, 2023, at 8 pm British Summer Time. Furthermore, NoxCrew will likely be broadcasting the event on its own channels, and the post-tournament VODs will likely be available after the competition as well.

