Minecraft Championship (MCC) 32 date and time 

The Minecraft Championship series is one of the most beloved events in the community, as it pits some of the most notable content creators against each other in a tournament of competitive minigames. A total of 40 creators participate for the crown, and many fan favorites broadcast the event live as they battle it out. NoxCrew announced the latest iteration, MCC 32, just a few days ago.

Given the recent announcement, many of the details surrounding Minecraft Championship 32 are still coming into focus. None of the minigames have been announced yet, though the top two teams will undoubtedly face off in a final round of Dodgebolt, as is tradition.

Though we don't know much about MCC 32 at the moment, it doesn't hurt to examine the available info.

Minecraft Championship 32: What we know so far

According to the announcement by NoxCrew, MCC 32 will take place on July 15, 2023, at 8:00 pm British Summer Time. This gives the organizers and fans at least a few weeks to prepare. However, in traditional NoxCrew fashion, it wasn't long before half of the tournament's teams and players were announced.

As a canon non-themed event, the same teams present in many previous MCC iterations will be returning. Additionally, the teams will be shuffled as always, leading to different Minecraft content creators teaming up to provide a more even playing field among the competitors.

Confirmed players and teams for MCC 32 so far

Red Rabbits - Antfrost, Ranboo, aimsey, GoodTimesWithScar

- Antfrost, Ranboo, aimsey, GoodTimesWithScar Yellow Yaks - AntVenom, SolidarityGaming, FireBreathMan, GeminiTay

- AntVenom, SolidarityGaming, FireBreathMan, GeminiTay Orange Ocelots - Krtzyy, OwengeJuice, Mythical Sausage, Smallishbeans

- Krtzyy, OwengeJuice, Mythical Sausage, Smallishbeans Lime Llamas - bekyamon, fruitberries, impulseSV, SB737

- bekyamon, fruitberries, impulseSV, SB737 Green Geckos - DarkEyebrows, ElainaExe, Seapeekay, Sapnap

As Minecraft fans have no doubt noticed, many of the mainstays that have been seen in previous championships have returned for another round of minigame madness. As soon as NoxCrew made the team announcement, watchers were already determining who they'd root for and who they believed would take the championship crown.

With five teams and 20 participants left to be announced, Minecraft fans are also speculating heavily on which players will arrive next in the slate of team lineups. Fortunately, NoxCrew informed the community on Twitter that they would be declaring the final five teams on June 30, 2023.

MC Championship @MCChampionship_



We'll be Terra Swooping in with the remaining 5 teams tomorrow! 🪽 Those are your first 5 teams for MCC 32 - who are you cheering for? 🥳We'll be Terra Swooping in with the remaining 5 teams tomorrow! 🪽 Those are your first 5 teams for MCC 32 - who are you cheering for? 🥳 We'll be Terra Swooping in with the remaining 5 teams tomorrow! 🪽 👑 https://t.co/IOuUc9HJ7g

It's good news that watchers won't have to wait long to see the rest of the competitors in this Minecraft Championship, as drawing out the announcement could end up leading to somewhat unrealistic expectations. The sooner that the community learns of the participants, the faster they can start to visualize the final rankings.

NoxCrew tends to set the lineup of minigames not too long after the teams, so it should only be a little while longer before fans can learn which games will be played. Dodgebolt is essentially a given, but the MCC series keeps a healthy rotation of games to keep participants from getting too comfortable with a given format.

