Does Minecraft have esports? Tournaments, events, and more explored

Minecraft is undoubtedly one of the most popular games in the industry, and it continues to go strong over a decade after its official release. While the game may be well-known for its relaxed building, crafting, survival, and exploration gameplay, there are also competitive aspects at play. But just how competitive can the sandbox game be? Does it have a competitive esports scene to speak of?

The answer can be somewhat complicated. Although Minecraft certainly has competition and esports-styled events, it isn't exactly a sanctioned esports title like many other popular games in the space. However, thanks to the work of community groups, Microsoft, Mojang, and Twitch, there are in fact competitive events that take place yearly for the game.

Among the most popular esports-styled events for Minecraft are its Championship Series as well as showdown events hosted during Twitch Rivals.

Examining Minecraft's competitive events and esports tournaments in 2023

Arguably the most notable of Minecraft's competitive events are the championships hosted by the community group Noxcrew. These tournaments occur on a monthly basis in many instances and feature 40 popular content creators facing off in minigame competitions across 10 separate teams. There are both canonized and non-canon events with different structures.

Typically, Noxcrew announces Minecraft Championships, team rosters, and the slate of minigames over time during a given month. Fans can then watch their favorite creators practice the minigames in the lead-up to the event. Many YouTubers and streamers also broadcast their points of view during the championship itself.

In addition to regular iterations of the Minecraft Championships (MCC), there are also other official events to take note of.

Twitch Rivals, the multi-game event that sees players and fans from all walks of life gather to compete, also hosts occasional multi-week competitions featuring different game modes such as the recent Squid Craft Games. Events like Twitch Rivals, unlike MCC, also sport a sizable cash reward that increases the stakes.

Furthermore, Mojang and Microsoft host their own officially-sanctioned events from time to time. These competitions are diverse in nature and can encompass many different challenges from survival to building or minigames. For example, a recent competition hosted by Microsoft and Verizon was centered around the popular Skyblock Survival game mode.

So, does this game have esports competitions in the conventional sense? Maybe not. There isn't exactly a competitive league that is officially operated and organized in the way that one might expect from chart-topping games like League of Legends or Valorant. However, there is certainly still a competitive aspect to enjoy. This is to say nothing of the many smaller-scale tournaments and events that are held by members of the community on multiplayer servers.

Regardless, even if the sandbox game doesn't have a traditional esports industry attached to it, there is plenty of entertaining content and competition to be enjoyed by fans worldwide.

