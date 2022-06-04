"Satisfying to watch and scary to witness at the same time": Apex Legends community reacts to Wraith dodging bullets with emote

Legends create the most significant impact in Apex Legends. They offer versatility to players, as no two legends play the same. There are different characters present in the game, and each has its own abilities and gadgets.

Some are stronger than others, and Wraith is among the favorites. As good as she is with her ability, it now appears that she can even dodge bullets with her emotes. This is quite incredible as emotes are cosmetic items that should not impact the gameplay.

Wraith is a highly aggressive character in Apex Legends who suits players with offensive game styles. She can quickly engage enemies due to her abilities and protect herself.

Her kits allow her to be alert when engaged by an enemy, and it's no surprise that she is a popular choice among players. She now appears to have a case of shifting hitbox with her emote.

Apex Legends community reacts as Wraith dodges bullets with her emote

Story continues below ad

The video was posted by Reddit user u/HamadKx, who showcased a clip of Wraith doing precisely as described. As the player chooses one of her emotes, Wraith makes her movement. These same movements seem to save her from the bullets.

Ironically, Wraith's emote to escape the bullets is called "can't touch this," which is precisely what happens. Nomenclature aside, this is not the first time a Wraith player has achieved this, and there have been reports of similar incidents at Apex Legends in the past.

Story continues below ad

Given the nature of the entire incident, players also reacted to it, with one player asking if the Wraith's hitbox shifts with her movements.

In response, a player stated that the movement of the hitbox moves results in such things. The same happened once with Octane, which resulted in all the bullets missing him.

Story continues below ad

The movement of her emote is so accurate that it appears as if she is deliberately making the moves to dodge the bullets.

One Apex Legends player found the entire occurrence extremely cool.

Story continues below ad

One player even thinks that people sometimes make unfair demands. The moves Wraith makes are cool and isn't so gamebreaking that it needs to be nerfed in the first place.

Whatever the case might be, the animation in the video looks extraordinary. This is more so due to how the movement of the emote is as it seems entirely in sync. It will be interesting to see if players will be able to replicate this with other characters in Apex Legends.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far