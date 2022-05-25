5 best Wraith skins in Apex Legends

Wraith is consistently one of the most played legends in Apex Legends. There are many reasons for this, but she has a smaller, hard-to-hit frame and a good kit for survival. This helped her get out of sticky situations, which enabled a lot of aggressive pushing in combat. Due to her popularity, she has a lot of different skins at her disposal. Many of them have become fan favorites.

For skins in Apex Legends, they can be earned in a few different ways. One of the easiest ways to get skins is by opening Apex Packs. These packs can be purchased or earned for free through gameplay and events. The second way to get skins is by crafting them with Crafting Metals earned from Apex Packs. The third way is to purchase them outright from the store.

Five best Wraith skins for players to use in Apex Legends

Some skins that players can obtain for Wraith (or any other character) are only available for a limited time. The issue with skins in a game like Apex Legends is that once a skin leaves the store, there is no telling how long it will be before it returns if it ever does. Due to this, players may wish to keep tabs on upcoming sales to be able to snag the skin they want. Here are the five best Wraith skins.

5) Flashpoint

Flashpoint is a recolor of Vengeance Seeker (Image via apexitemstore.com)

Vengeance Seeker is already a popular skin for many Wraith mains. For players looking to add a bit more color to the skin, Flashpoint adds some blue and orange colors to the skin and makes it pop. Available only after a player owns Vengeance Seeker, this item could be purchased for 10500 Legend Tokens. It was last available in November of 2021.

4) Phasewalker

Phasewalker is a fantastic futuristic-looking skin (Image via apexitemstore.com)

Phasewalker sets the mood with this Wraith skin. This skin showcases Wraith in her futuristic space armor, looking like something straight out of the Destiny video game. With a special character animation, this is a highly sought-after skin. It is a recolor of the Voidwalker skin and could be purchased for 1800 Apex Coins. It was last available in August of 2021.

3) Hellcat

Hellcat is a cute looking cat skin for Wraith (Image via apexitemstore.com)

Hellcat may describe Wraith's personality, but it's also a great name for this amazing-looking cat skin. Featuring red and shiny gold, the skin will stand out in any squad. Players can purchase this during the Anniversary Collection, a recolor of Void Prowler. This skin was recently featured in the Lunar New Year Celebration in 2022.

2) Quarantine 722

Quarantine 722 is a craftable Apex Legends skin (Image via apexitemstore.com)

There are a few amazing craftable skins inside Apex Legends and Quarantine 722 is one of the best ones. Often preferred by many players, this skin looks great and can blend in with many different areas in the game. This makes it harder for players to spot the already wiry Wraith and can give them an advantage. This can be crafted at any time from the Legend menu for 1200 Crafting Metals.

1) Voidwalker

Voidwalker is truly a beautiful Wraith skin in Apex Legends (Image via apexitemstore.com)

Voidwalker is perhaps the most striking of all the Wraith skins. Not only is it a solid color to blend into many different areas of the game, but the purple reflective mask pops. In addition to getting a specialized character selection screen animation, this skin will stand out in any game of Apex. Players could purchase this skin for 1800 Apex Coins when it was last in the shop in the Summer of 2021.

