Apex Legends Season 9: New emote glitch allows players to cover large distances quickly

Apex Legends Season 9 was released recently, and it came with a fair share of glitches and bugs that players could exploit in-game.

The emote feature in Apex Legends allows players to show off their moves in front of their teammates and opponents. However, in Season 9, players have been able to use it to make big-brain plays, simply because of the glitches in the game.

Enjoy the bouncing — Raven (@Exitarnium) May 10, 2021

A recent video on the Apex Legends Reddit group went viral, and it featured a neat trick using the emote glitch in Season 9.

Players are exploiting this strategy at will, as it allows them to rotate to a better position to gain an advantage over the enemy. These glitches and bugs are becoming exceedingly common in Apex Legends Season 9, and players are coming up with creative plays to weaponize it too.

Apex Legends Season 9: How to weaponize emote glitches and rotate across the map?

When you take a break from the Apex Games to drop in with your bruddahs. 🛹



🎬: u/BottlecapYT pic.twitter.com/KIzxtmLDd0 — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) May 10, 2021

Reddit user /VelspyCaustic posted a clip of Caustic using an emote that allowed the character to glitch and move across the map. The video, which can be viewed below, also shows how players can replicate the trick. This strategy can be used in multiple ways and is currently being exploited by numerous players of the game.

Moving and emoting at the same time allows players to cover huge distances at a high speed. They can perform this trick by simply doing the following:

Open radial menu

Jump forward holding W and Spacebar together

Select the emote

Players using other legends also commented on the post with creative ideas of their own to implement with this emote glitch. For instance, players can couple this emote glitch with Octane's jump pad. By doing so, they might be able to exploit this bug and cover huge distances across the map.

This trick is most effective with Octane for two simple reasons. Octane's jump pad can be used creatively to rotate, dodge bullets, or gain a height advantage. Coupled with the emote glitch, players can do almost all of these tricks on command.

Octane's jump pad coupled with the glitch is a deeadly combo (Image via Reddit)

Some of the glitches also allow players to emote while skydiving. Reddit user TheflyingAce76 suggests that players can use the emote-jump glitch to land at the Geysers on the World's Edge map. This will allow them to emote while skydiving quite easily.

@PlayApex this is WHY Bangalore needs a buff... being chased down by an Octane (and his teammate) and you have no chance in hell to shield up or escape ... #buffBangalore #apexlegends #nightmares and you even had the sound glitch of Octane when Bangalores jump.. #doyouhateBanga pic.twitter.com/h4nNxcWyzf — Join The Rebellion - Rebelispirator. (@rebelispirator) December 12, 2020

Respawn Entertainment is yet to address this situation. However, they will almost certainly fix this bug soon. Until then, the more shrewd of players will likely continue to exploit some of the bugs that allow them to gain an advantage over the enemies in Apex Legends Season 9.