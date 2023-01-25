Saudi Twitch streamer Virus leaves FaZe amid controversy over last year's Pride Month post, tweets about praying for their downfall

Saudi Arabian Twitch streamer and YouTuber Talal "Virus" has left FaZe clan approximately six months after his remarks on Pride Month received severe backlash online.

For those unaware, Virus ruffled quite a few feathers back in June 2022 for a tweet he made replying to his organization's post about Pride month with a rainbow-coloured logo in which the streamer claimed that he did not support LGBTQ+ groups even if his parent org does.

It appears that things have finally come to a head as Talal recently posted a 20-minute-long video on his YouTube explaining his situation in Arabic titled 'I got out of FaZe.'

As the thumbnail suggests, the decision to part ways was clearly influenced by the row over the homophobic tweet last year.

"My prayers responded": Former member Virus celebrates FaZe stock crash in recent months

The news that the streamer had left the North American esporting organization was announced by the creator himself in a tweet dated January 22, 2023. The post, while making clear that he was leaving, also had an excerpt written in Arabic, which roughly translates to:

"I expect most of you were predicting the subject because the situation had become unbearable."

That's not all. In a more recent tweet, Virus shared a picture of a man praying side by side with a screenshot of a graph depicting the stock price of FaZe Holdings Incorporated, which has taken a hit in recent months.

Furthermore, the streamer appeared to enjoy the fact that his former org is going through financial issues as the caption insinuated that the stock price crash was a result of his prayers. It reads:

"My prayers responded."

Followed by a term in Arabic that roughly translates to:

"Praise be to god."

VIRUS @virussyy My prayers responded 🤲🏼 الحمد لله My prayers responded 🤲🏼 الحمد لله https://t.co/XwDTrzJxPN

The tweet received a plethora of comments, with some supporting his decision. Streamers like Faze Blaze, did stand against the sentiment, tweeting this:

Blaze @FaZeBlaze @virussyy لقد ظلمني كثير من الناس في حياتي ولكني لم أرفع وجهي أبدًا وأدعو الله لسقوطهم. حظا سعيدا @virussyy لقد ظلمني كثير من الناس في حياتي ولكني لم أرفع وجهي أبدًا وأدعو الله لسقوطهم. حظا سعيدا

Which roughly translates to:

"I have been wronged by many people in my life but I have never raised my face and prayed for their downfall. good luck"

Here are some more reactions to the tweets about leaving the org

Astro 🌻 @ItIS_ASTRO @virussyy It’s the end of your journey with Faze but it’s the beginning of your new journey to shine, it’s your time now to do what you love and you work on yourself, we love you and the most important thing WE BELIEVE IN YOU, what you did was the right thing to do @virussyy It’s the end of your journey with Faze but it’s the beginning of your new journey to shine, it’s your time now to do what you love and you work on yourself, we love you and the most important thing WE BELIEVE IN YOU, what you did was the right thing to do ❤️

FroDevil7 @Frodevil7 🏽 @virussyy Bro you are great without them, they just lost the best representation and representative in the whole MENA region, from where I am standing they lost big, keep your head up, you made it without them and you’ll continue, because you have that in you. We are proud of you @virussyy Bro you are great without them, they just lost the best representation and representative in the whole MENA region, from where I am standing they lost big, keep your head up, you made it without them and you’ll continue, because you have that in you. We are proud of you ❤️🙏🏽

Homophobia and other reasons why Virus left FaZe

In June 2022, the North American organization tweeted a picture in support of the LGBTQ+ community during Pride month and in a now-deleted tweet, he attempted to distance himself from the statement, saying:

"Just to clarify that I don't support any kind of LGBTQ or anything similar"

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky He alleged that:



FaZe failed to expand to the middle east and his efforts and ideas were ignored. He was barred from their social media, events, and brand deals. He had an unhealthy relationship with members and management. And was refused the same deals and treatment as others. He alleged that:FaZe failed to expand to the middle east and his efforts and ideas were ignored. He was barred from their social media, events, and brand deals. He had an unhealthy relationship with members and management. And was refused the same deals and treatment as others.

According to esporting personality Jake Lucky, in the video Virus posted, he has allegedly claimed that ever since the tweet, he has been sidelined by the organization and barred from their social media and brand deals. FaZe also allegedly stopped listening to his ideas about expanding their reach in the Middle East.

