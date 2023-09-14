Scammers are exploiting Genshin Impact artists to promote scams via stolen content

Unfortunately, some scammers have resorted to stealing Genshin Impact artists' artworks to make money via devious means. Redditor MorpheiX_ reported their experience, where a person allegedly used their creations to promote a fishy scam shop that claimed to sell cheap Primogems. These kinds of scams are unfortunately commonplace, as fan-artists regularly get their content stolen for a quick payday.

Genshin Impact is one of the most popular video games today. Boasting millions of players, the game easily makes a few dozen million dollars monthly. Naturally, scammers see this as a golden opportunity, as evident in what allegedly happened to Redditor MorpheiX_ below.

Some scammers steal Genshin Impact artists' content to make money

This Reddit post claims that TikTok user dduyyud was stealing content from various artists and animators. That's already pretty dubious, yet dduyyud also had a suspicious link to an illegitimate shop (called mihoyoshop.com) offering cheap Primogems for Genshin Impact and Stellar Jades for Honkai Star Rail.

Travelers are then supposed to enter their in-game details, which could lead to their account getting "hacked" and the original person losing access to it. Genshin Impact players are advised not to purchase accounts or in-game items from third-party vendors since they're likely a scam.

Scam site example

A screenshot of the alleged scam site (Image via mihoyoshop)

Even if you speak Vietnamese in this instance, it's not worth doing something blatantly against Genshin Impact's rules, especially since you will likely lose your account or money in the process.

Note that many fan artists barely make cash from their works. So, some people would have moral objections to seeing such content stolen by an account that promotes an illegitimate store.

Redditor MorpheiX_ later commented in their Reddit post that TikTok complied with their copyright claims and removed the content stolen from them. Other artworks and animations were still left on the thief's page, as the original creators would have to file copyright claims in those cases.

It is worth pointing out that the accused dduyyud had over 2.4 million likes on their TikTok account, indicating that some of their reposts did go fairly viral. Anybody who stumbled onto that account may notice the suspicious site it promotes.

Do note that there are other accounts that have stolen fanart and animations than what's listed here. There have been examples of somebody using AI to finish a person's artwork, plagiarizing work to win contests, or selling stolen content on merchandise.

The above Reddit post is an example of somebody on Amazon selling artwork they allegedly didn't make.

Be careful of scams and art thefts

Avoiding scams is primarily down to common sense (Image via HoYoverse)

Avoiding scams is easy in Genshin Impact. Just don't buy accounts from other sites since they can easily be recovered, and you would have lost your money for nothing. Similarly, spending money on cheap Primogems will likely not work.

Unfortunately for small-time fan-artists and animators, there isn't much they can do to avoid their work getting stolen. They could always file a copyright claim on some sites, but there is no guarantee of getting the offending content taken down.

