The Fortnite section on Twitch is growing less and less crowded with each passing day. Recently, high profile-streamer Tyler "Scoped" Appleby stated that he might be done with Fortnite.

Fortnite is unplayable — Scoped‏ (@Scopedlol) July 13, 2020

A part of the large number of streamers who have grown irritated with the battle royale, and this is obviously troubling for the community. Scoped is most known for his time as Turner "Tfue" Tenney's duo in competitive Fortnite. Of course, that duo no longer exists thanks to Tfue himself moving onto other titles as well.

Scoped could be leaving Fortnite behind

Within the last several months, Fortnite has grown less and less popular. Though it's still reaching millions of players per day, this is more on a casual basis. In regards to streaming and competitive play, Fortnite is on the decline.

Chapter 2 - Season 3 was expected to fix a lot of the issues that players were facing. Complains ranged from Fortnite's snaillike pacing in pub games to lack of a good model for the competitive side of things.

While Epic has seemingly put in a lot of effort into rekindling Fortnite with their 'Water' themed season, alongside a horde of new additions, many pro players seem unfazed by these antics.

Streamers like Tim "TimTheTatman" John Betar and Jack "CouRage" Dunlop no longer touch the battle royale. Instead, they've turned to Call of Duty: Warzone for their entertainment.

Tfue also made this jump a month or so ago. He recently stated on Twitch that he doesn't know how some players are still playing the game almost three years later.

Though it seems unrelated, Tfue's former partner, Scoped, said yesterday that he may be done with Fortnite. The issues for Scoped have been stacking up since Season 3 released, and it seems like the streamer has reached a boiling point with the game.

Literally can’t stand playing fortnite anymore — Scoped‏ (@Scopedlol) August 6, 2020

Whether it's the inconsistent updates, lack of content, or problems with the competitive meta, it's clear Scoped may have reached his wit's end with Fortnite. This seems fairly natural, however.

Tfue said it best in a recent Twitch stream; most video games aren't meant to be played for years on end. There comes a time when moving on is better for one's enjoyment and state of mind, especially if they're a streamer.

At the time of writing, there's no official word on Scoped's future with any title. His YouTube channel is still Fortnite-only content but the last upload was two days ago. It's very possible we see the streamer start broadcasting and uploading a different game entirely over the next few days and weeks. Perhaps he'll join his former duo Tfue for some Warzone matches.