Selangor Red Giants continues to extend lead in MPL MY Season 12: Upcoming fixtures and more

MPL MY Season 12 is going exceptionally well for the Selangor Red Giants as the MLBB pro team from Malaysia continues to maintain their winning streak. The Giants go marching on top, with team HAQ and team SMG chasing them from the second and third positions of the table, respectively. Week 2 of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Malaysia (MPL MY) has seen intense encounters between the top teams of Malaysia's pro-MLBB circuit.

In the second week of the competition's regular season, the Selangor Red Giants extended their lead and secured the top of the table with 10 points. However, with eight points each, teams HAQ and SMG have set up a close chase. All three teams have successfully preserved their "Invincible" stature as they have won all their matches.

This article will round up all the events from week 2 of MPLY MY Season 12, upcoming fixtures in the tournament, and other news from the circuit.

MPL MY Season 12 Week 2 Results

MPL MY Season 12 standings after week 2 (Image via Moonton Games)

The second week of MPL MY Season 12 concluded on Sunday, August 27, 2023, after an action-packed weekend for the viewers. The top teams from the Malaysian MLBB circuit lock horns in the tournament for the lion's share of the $100,000 prize pool and the chance of direct qualification in the M5 World Championship tournament.

Here are the results for the week two fixtures:

Friday (Week 2, Day 1)

RSG MY 2-0 Team Lunatix

2-0 Team Secret 1-2 Selangor Red Giants

Seru* Saturday (Week 2, Day 2)

TODAK 1-2 Red Esports

1-2 Team SMG 2-0 HomeBois

2-0 Selangor Red Giants 2-0 MPX NSEA

Sunday (Week 2, Day 3)

Team SMG 2-0 Team Lunatix

2-0 HomeBois 2-0 Red Esports

2-0 MPX NSEA 2-1 HomeBois

(The Seru Saturday event has been a new inclusion in MPL MY Season 12, where the biggest matchups happen on Saturdays.)

Team Secret breaks their losing streak

It seems like Team Secret finally got their hands on their secret winning strategy: Their winning moment against Selangor Red Giants in the second game of the match (Image via Moonton Games)

In an intense match against the Selangor Red Giants on the first day of week two, Team Secret's valiant efforts helped them overcome their 11-match losing streak in the professional scene. They won the second round of the match, allowing them a point to end their losing streak.

The smiles did not last long as TODAK lost the match despite their fantastic comeback to win the second game of their Seru Saturday game (Image via Moonton Games)

However, they were not the only team struggling this season. After a disappointing start in the first week of the regular season, the reigning champions made a comeback. In the second week of the tournament, team TODAK failed to continue their run of good form as they slipped against the Red Esports on Seru Saturday. Even though they made a comeback after losing the first game, the REDs did not allow them a second chance and won the third game of the matchup to win the match.

Team SMG's Deomark "Mikko" Tabangay taunting HomeBois after their clean sweep victory on Day 2 (Image via Moonton Games)

Team SMG taunted the HomeBois after their clean sweep against them to secure their position in third place on the table, and it was all laughs at the post-match event.

Upcoming fixtures:

MPL MY Season 12 heats up as the Regular Season walks into week three. Here are the upcoming fixtures.

Friday (September 1, 2023)

Match 17 (3:00 PM): Team HAQ vs. RSG MY

Match 18 (5:30 PM): Team Secret vs. Team Lunatix

Seru Saturday (September 2, 2023)

Match 19 (12:30 PM): Team SMG vs. MPX NSEA

Match 20 (3:00 PM): Selangor Red Giants vs. TODAK

Match 21 (6:00 PM): Red Esports vs. HomeBois

Sunday (September 3, 2023)

Match 22 (12:30 PM): Team HAQ vs. Team Lunatix

Match 23 (3:00 PM): MPX NSEA vs. Red Esports

Match 24 (5:30 PM): RSG MY vs. Selangor Red Giants

You can also check out the complete Regular Season fixture list for MPL MY Season 12.

The MPL MY Season 12 Superstars slayed the ramp in KL Fashion Week

MPL MY x KLFW 2023 (image via Moonton Games)

Elsewhere, Malaysia's MLBB pro scene icons slayed the ramp in the Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week 2023 event thanks to the MPL MY x SUPERSUNDAYSTORE collaboration event.

TODAK's Moon, HomeBois' Vins, and Selangor Red Giants' Super Gojes were among the superstars who walked the ramp on August 27, 2023, in KL Fashion Week to launch the SUOERSUNDAYSTORE's MPL MY season 12 inspired outfits.

That summarizes all the exciting events from Malaysia's MLBB pro scene this week. Follow us for more MLBB news, events, and interviews.