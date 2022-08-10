“Scooby Snacks is not pot” - Shaggy’s voice actor debunks a popular fan theory on Twitch stream

Twitch streamer VyseDomo got together with Matthew Lillard, the legendary voice actor who has been voicing Norville "Shaggy" Rogers from the world of Scooby-Doo! since 2002.

While conversing, the Twitch streamer talked about the popular fan theory and wanted to learn if Shaggy consumed marijuana. Matthew Lillard debunked this by saying:

"You know what, everybody says that, but you know, Scooby Snack is... is not pot, you know, he's not."

Matthew Lillard debunks a fan theory regarding Shaggy from Scooby-Doo! on VyseDomo's Twitch stream

During a three-hour long stream earlier today, VyseDomo hosted an intense 1v1 MultiVersus viewer tournament and got together with famed actor Matthew Lillard. After conversing with the tournament participants, VyseDomo presented an intriguing question to the latter and inquired:

"No one else is on the call, just me and you, there's one more team left, I have to ask. Is Shaggy a pothead?"

The voice actor responded by saying that the fictional snack, Scooby Snacks, did not contain marijuana and that Shaggy did not consume it. He said:

"And you know, a lot of people think that because they want to, but you know, listen, if everybody has a thing in their life that they like to do to their vice, and listen, it's food, man! Like, it's food, like, you have no idea!"

VyseDomo was elated to hear the clarification presented by Matthew Lillard:

"Yeah, I could not be happier with that because, look, I hate weed culture, no drugs, I'm here for it, right?"

Timestamp: 01:34:25

The voice actor provided his take on the matter in-depth:

"Yeah, but where Scooby and Shaggy, you know, we don't promote, you know, as far as me, I mean, doing the voice, you know, I respect the characters, and you know, I love the characters, so it's all Rated G."

Matthew Lillard stated that he was not a fan of Adult Swim because:

"I mean, I'm not even a fan of Adult Swim, I have to be honest with you. You know, people ask me that all the time, and I mean, Adult Swim would do the Scooby and stuff, and I would've been guilty of voicing some of the stuff, you know?"

The actor shared his opinion on the current age of cartoons and disclosed what the former Shaggy voice actor Casey Kasem said:

"But I think as a whole, cartoons have become, you know, we've taken one of the most innocent, wholesome babysitters in the world, and we've kind of Rated R them up, and I am not for that, you know? Casey Kasem hated it too, you know. I remember asking him a lot, and he said he hated it, and I don't think that it's something good."

Fans react to the Twitch clip

The Twitch clip made an appearance on r/LivestreamFail, with fans providing a wide range of reactions. Here are some of the most relevant fan comments:

VyseDomo is an Austin, Texas-based livestreamer who has played Fortnite for more than 1,000 hours on his Twitch channel. He is a budding streamer who has 19k followers and averages 32 viewers per stream.

