"Shameless behaviour" - Pokimane once again receives backlash for offering "free hat" to those who spend $56 on Myna Snacks

Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" has recently found herself in hot water after stirring the pot with her comments on critics who have spoken against the pricing of her Myna Snacks' Midnight Cookies.

To add to this, she faced fresh outrage yesterday (November 24) after she revealed that Myna would be giving away a "bonus Myna hat" to those who buy a pack of 8 or 12.

Naturally, she hasn't been the most popular of creators of late, facing a lot of flak for her earlier comments. Now, her new venture appears to have elicited further reactions, with one X user saying:

"Rectifying the Cookie scandal by offering a FREE HAT if you spend the small sum of $56 on cookies. What a joke. Shameless behaviour."

Kavos calls out the streamer following the new promotion

"It's a really cute hat" - Pokimane shares her brand's new promotional offer

Black Friday sales are usually replete with enticing offers. Pokimane, too, has sweetened the deal for potential buyers of her Myna Snacks' Midnight Cookies. She took to her stream to state:

"I don't know if you guys saw, but we are doing a promotion today. (Laughs) It is not a broke boy's Black Friday sale. If you buy a pack of eightoor 12, you get a free hat. It's a really cute hat. I have one. In case anyone was interested."

The offer, as she specified, is exclusively accessible when users purchase the eight or 12-pack of her cookies. To be more precise, the two packs will cost $56 and $84, respectively. Here's what the offer says:

Myna Snacks' Midnight Cookies to give "free hat" to buyers

What did the community say?

The streamer has been at the center of considerable controversy since the launch of her snacks company in early November. In response to her Black Friday offer, here's what the community had to say:

Fans share their reactions to the new offer

Pokimane and her Myna Snacks company have been a hot topic within the streaming circle over the past week or so. Notable creators such as Felix "xQc," Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL," and Kai Cenat have all recently weighed in on the situation.