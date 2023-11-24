"Loves calling people 'broke'": Pokimane called out for joking about "broke boy Black Friday" in reference to cookie promotion

Imane "Pokimane" has ruffled more feathers after jokingly referencing her contentious "broke boy" comment while talking about her company's promotional offer on her Black Friday stream. For context, the Twitch star recently received a lot of backlash for using the phrase "broke boy" when attempting to justify the price of Myna Snacks' cookies.

While she has since apologized for the comment, calling it "insensitive," a clip of the Twitch streamer using it to make a joke while talking about a promotion on her cookies has gone viral. One viewer wrote in response to this video:

"She really loves [sic] calling people broke. Honestly, without her chat or anyone she would be broke and struggling. She would not be were [sic] she is now if it wasn't for her chat. She [sic] honestly a bad person. Idc what anyone says."

Pokimane makes a joke referring to her controversial "broke boy" comment while talking about her cookies

Myna Snacks was announced by the Twitch streamer last week as her new healthy snacks company. The initial reveal included its first offering, Midnight Cookies, which has since been mired in controversy after many claimed it was a rebranded product.

However, on top of this rebranding scandal, many also criticized the pricing of the cookies. This led to Pokimane addressing the feedback on her Twitch livestream, where she made the "broke boy" remark that caused widespread backlash. Even popular online figures such as MoisCr1TiKaL have called her out on it.

With many people calling her remark highly insensitive, the streamer apologized and released a statement, accepting that it was an irresponsible comment to have made.

However, in her latest stream, she referred to the very contentious remark while talking about a promotional offer for her Myna Snacks cookies. The streamer stated:

"I don't know if you guys saw, but we are doing a promotion today. (Laughs) It is not a broke boy's Black Friday sale."

The clip of the incident has attracted a lot of attention on social media with many calling her out for not learning her mistake. Here is a sample of how the viewers reacted to the statement on X, formerly Twitter.

The broke boy comment has been a hot topic of conversation among the streaming community for the last few days. Kick streamer Adin Ross also weighed in on the issue recently, claiming that his community would not have disapproved of the remark. Pokimane has yet to respond to the renewed backlash that the clip has brought on.