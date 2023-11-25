"She's a savage" - Kai Cenat chimes in on Pokimane's "broke boy" comment, claims he'll sell his gaming chair for $100

Twitch streamer and AMP member Kai Cenat took to his latest broadcast (November 25) to give his take on the ongoing controversy involving fellow streamer Imane "Pokimane" and her recently launched Myna Snacks' Midnight Cookie brand.

For those out of the loop, Pokimane has been facing a lot of heat after she was seen labeling her critics as "broke" boys. She said:

"People are like, 'Oh, my god! $28 for cookies?!' It's four bags. That's $7 a pack. I know math is hard when you're an idiot. But, if you're a broke boy, just say so."

Reacting to this comment. Kai quipped:

"Oh my god, she did that sh*t while eating her cookies. Yo! Bro, she's a savage. Yo, she did that motherf**ker while eating her cookies."

(Timestamp: 03:48:29)

Kai Cenat borrows Pokimane's idea, pitches to sell his gaming share for $100 a piece

Kai Cenat may have his own business idea after seeing Pokimane's recent venture with her Myna Snacks' Midnight Cookies. Despite there being a hue and cry over the pricing, Kai comically said that he might start selling his own gaming chairs for $100 each. He said:

"Chat, if I sold these gaming chairs, just like this, for a hundred dollars, will you ni**as cop (buy) or not? KC3 gaming chairs bro."

However, his fans were clearly not interested, as most of them spammed "no" in his chat box:

Fans swiftly reject Kai's business proposition (Image via Twitch/KaiCenat)

Reacting to the overwhelming amount of people simply saying "no," kai responded:

"Nah? It's mad comfortable too bro. 'I'm reporting the website.' Bro, f**k you!"

While there has been a lot of discourse over the price of the cookies, Kai Cenat believes the only way to judge Pokimane’s product is to do a taste test with milk. He said:

“The real cookie test is to see if that motherf*ker tastes good with some milk. That’s a cookie test. If that motherf*ker bussing with some milk, you’ve done your job. You’ve done your job, bro.”

Pokimane's product has also elicited a wide range of reactions, mostly on the critical side from other creators. For instance, Twitch streamer Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" called out the streamer for her provocative remarks towards her own community.