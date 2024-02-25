"She got in trouble for it" - Mizkif reveals he told QTCinderella to start the "QTEvents" channel to fund Streamer Awards 2024

On February 25, 2024, Twitch streamer Matthew "Mizkif" appeared as a guest on fellow content creator Austin "AustinShow's" channel. During their conversation, Mizkif took the opportunity to "confess something," revealing that he told Blaire "QTCinderella" to start the "QTEvents" Twitch channel, which resulted in a major controversy.

For those unaware, on February 9, 2024, QTCinderella took to X to seek community assistance in raising funds for The Streamer Awards 2024. Stating that she did not have "enough sponsors" to pay for the function, the Twitch streamer tweeted:

"If you want to help with The Streamer Awards, please consider opening a tab and helping farm ad rev here. Live until The Streamer Awards (Twitch.tv/QTEvents). I don't have enough sponsors to pay for the show this year, so if you like the show and want it to exist, come hang out."

However, some netizens disapproved of QTCinderella wanting to "farm ad rev," with X user @Jstlk_ accusing her of "openly trying to scam Twitch":

"How in the world is this moron trying to scam Twitch with her stream description? She's already rich, what is the possible upside here?"

During a livestream earlier today, Mizkif disclosed that QTCinderella's decision to run the "QTEvents" channel was his idea. He elaborated:

"All right. I'll confess something. I told QTCinderella to do her events page on Twitch and she got in trouble for it. Yeah, that was me. (AustinShow responds, 'Wait what? hold on, that was your idea?') Yes. She got a lot of hate for it. Yeah, it was whole like, 'Go live and do that whole thing, and run all the ads,' thing. That was my idea. (AustinShow replies, 'Did you apologize?') No. Should I have?"

"I've seen Miz ask his chat to do a similar thing with YouTube" - Fans react to Mizkif's "confession" that he told QTCinderella to start the QTEvents Twitch channel

Mizkif's clip was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, where it quickly became one of the top posts. According to Redditor u/causebraindamage, netizens were upset with QTCinderella for "stealing ad revenue," and not because of the Twitch channel:

Redditor u/cev responded:

Meanwhile, Reddit user JoeLikesThings claimed to have seen Mizkif ask his audience to mute his YouTube videos to increase watch time. They added:

"I've seen Miz ask his chat to do a similar thing with YouTube (0.25x the video and mute the tab, apparently good for watch time/algo), so I thought she might have seen him do that and got the idea that way. Didn't think it was this direct, lol."

Here are some more reactions:

Mizkif is among the most popular Twitch personalities, boasting over two million followers on the Amazon-owned platform. He co-founded One True King (OTK), one of the largest streamer organizations, in 2020 with Zack "Asmongold," EsfandTV, Tips Out, and Rich Campbell.