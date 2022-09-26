"She doesn't have her own opinion" - Knut comments on why "everyone hates" Pokimane

During a recent livestream, Twitch streamer Knut spent some time browsing the r/LivestreamFail subreddit and stumbled upon a clip featuring YouTube Gaming streamer Destiny sharing his views on Imane "Pokimane."

In the clip, Destiny recalled a recent Reddit thread in which community members were critical of Pokimane's "PR voice." The Norwegian bodybuilder agreed with Destiny's take and commented on why "everyone hates" the Moroccan-Canadian personality. Knut said:

"Yeah, that is true. 'PR voice.' The thing is... the reason why everyone hates Pokimane is because she doesn't have her own opinion. She always says the politically correct one."

Knut reacts to Destiny sharing his views on Pokimane

At the two-hour mark of the September 25 stream, Knut came across a YouTube clip in which Destiny discussed the perceptions of men and women in the workplace, referencing Pokimane's recent Reddit thread as an example. He began the discussion by saying:

"When you're a woman at a workplace, everything gets even more weird. Because there's a lot of behaviors that men are celebrated for that women will get completely s**t on for. A really good example was recent, I don't know if you've seen that Reddit thread, where they're like, 'I really f***ing hate Poki's PR voice.' And that's because, yeah, when a woman does a voice like that, the immediate feeling is like one of intense condescension. Like, trying to mother me, like, she's being like a f***ing bossy c**t. Like, f**k you, or whatever."

Destiny stated that men and women had a "totally different set of expectations." He said:

"But when like, somebody like Dr. K, or like a man comes out with that type of voice, it's like, 'Oof, what a powerful, calm, father-figure, who's like, here to guide us, you know, through the storm.' It's a totally different set of expectations between men and women, and it's really brutal for women to navigate that."

The streamer agreed with what Destiny had to say and opined that "everyone hated" Pokimane because she didn't have any opinions of her own. He also mentioned that she always went with the "politically correct" answer.

Knut concluded by saying:

"That's why everyone hates Poki. It's not about voice, it's not about anything. And as far as I know, she's a n-word user, as well. Aren't she? I thought she was, or maybe that's fake news. That was someone that said, it might be slipping up."

Fans react to Knut's opinions

A reaction thread featuring the streamer's clip garnered well over 400 fan reactions on the streamer-focused subreddit. One Redditor noted that some people will hate an individual regardless of their viewpoint:

Some community members did not agree with the Norwegian content creator's statements:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Knut is a well-known fitness and Just Chatting content creator on Twitch. He began his online career in 2016 and has amassed more than 365k followers on his Twitch channel.

