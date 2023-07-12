"Shi**ing on others that aren't as 'successful' as he is" - Myth fires shots at Ninja following his jibes against him and Stable Ronaldo

Twitch streamer Tyler "Ninja" is currently receiving backlash for his recent comments where he downplayed the careers of two Twitch streamers, Rani "Stable Ronaldo" and Ali "Myth." After Stable Ronaldo responded, accusing Ninja of prioritizing money over everything else, Myth also took to Twitter to share his response to the remarks.

Myth criticized Tyler by pointing out that he himself has experienced setbacks in his career. Hence, downplaying other streamers who may not be as successful as him is unacceptable. Here's what he wrote:

"It's crazy having someone that experienced such massive up and downs in their career and knows exactly what it does to you mentally to be shi**ing on others that aren't as "successful" as he is."

Myth calls out Ninja for recent comments (Image via Twitter)

What did Ninja say about Stable Ronaldo and Myth?

In a recent stream featuring Timothy "TimTheTatman" and Dennis "Cloakzy," Ninja made some caustic comments about Stable Ronaldo. He highlighted their significant difference in follower counts and referred to Stable Ronaldo as "washed." He said:

"Ronaldo is like literally, like, one-twentieth of our following, and is completely irrelevant. So, we should probably keep opening cases. He tried to be an IRL streamer and failed miserably."

He also added:

"Hey, Ronaldo! You're better than drama, dude! All right? Get back in the f**king competitive scene. You're washed! I said it, dude! I said what I said, bro!"

yoxic @yoxics I used to look up to Ninja, now all he does is brag about money and make fun of people trying to make a career. Sad to see, Would love opinions. I used to look up to Ninja, now all he does is brag about money and make fun of people trying to make a career. Sad to see, Would love opinions. https://t.co/ZuqPNI0jtr

He also mockingly compared Stable Ronaldo with Myth, suggesting that the latter has "fallen off" too, particularly after making a permanent move to YouTube last year:

"And like Myth. Like, he went to YouTube and what happened? You know what I mean? That's you right now!"

Understandably, both the mentioned streamers did not take the critical comments lightly. Myth later shared a humorous GIF in an attempt to lighten the situation:

When Bugha (also a Fortnite player) pointed out that Tyler appeared to be intoxicated during the rant, Myth responded:

Myth @Myth_ @BatmanBugha being drunk while saying or doing things dont excuse your actions @BatmanBugha being drunk while saying or doing things dont excuse your actions

Here's what the community said

Both Ninja and Myth are among the veteran streamers of the Fortnite community. Seeing their latest beef, Twitter users shared a range of comments. Here are some of them:

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗲𝘇𝘆’😵‍💫 @OvOBrezzzy @Myth_ Ninja cooking bro like he ain’t fall off himself @Myth_ Ninja cooking bro like he ain’t fall off himself

Kayla-Sue @kaylasuestreams @Myth_ Especially when Ron has been open about how much he is struggling mentally lately. Nothing like kicking someone when they’re already down. @Myth_ Especially when Ron has been open about how much he is struggling mentally lately. Nothing like kicking someone when they’re already down.

TD CNP @CollectNPlay @Myth_ “You fell off” is 1000% the most insecure diss on the internet @Myth_ “You fell off” is 1000% the most insecure diss on the internet

friskyfloyd @friskyfloyd



This wont go on forever, especially to those that dwell in the drama. @Myth_ Honestly, Ya'll should take a page from Tfue's book before its too late.This wont go on forever, especially to those that dwell in the drama. @Myth_ Honestly, Ya'll should take a page from Tfue's book before its too late.This wont go on forever, especially to those that dwell in the drama.

Stable Ronaldo recently shared his struggles with mental health, joining other streamers in the Fortnite community like Turner "Tfue," who has also opened up about similar experiences.

Tfue recently uploaded a video where he announced his indefinite break from the internet, expressing his intention to prioritize self-care and focus on his personal well-being.

