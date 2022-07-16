Shocking amount Adin Ross pays per haircut will make you feel poor

During a recent livestream, popular Twitch streamer Adin Ross blatantly revealed the amount of money he pays for his haircut, leaving fans and fellow streamers shocked. He is one of the platform's most successful creators, with a net worth of over $2 million as of 2022.

Often collaborating with the biggest names in the hip-hop world like Lil Yatchy, the American has cemented himself in the content creation landscape as one of the top names globally.

With his compelling content and record-breaking viewership, Adin has attracted the interest of many sponsors to bolster his rig. However, his exorbitant haircut is undoubtedly in a league of its own. But how much does it actually cost?

Fans left stunned as Twitch streamer Adin Ross reveals his haircut rates

Sometimes, people spend a lot of money on costly things that the average consumer would only pay a few dollars for. Hence, high-profile creators and celebrities often shell out as much for a mere haircut as the average person makes in a week or even a month.

That's precisely what Adin Ross' most recent livestream highlights the most.

While having a fun interactive session with fellow streamers, the NBA 2K streamer discussed the cost of his haircuts. What came next was a hilarious series of events.

As per the GTA RP gamer himself, his haircut cost over $3000, resulting in a few minutes of intense chaos. Following the shocking reveal, popular streamer Kai rolled out of his chair in disbelief.

More interestingly, what piqued viewers' interest was the not-so-subtle reaction of other streamers to the revelation. At one point in the clip, viewers can even hear someone screaming heavily:

"What the f**k? What the f*ck? I'll s*ck a c*ck."

As one can already imagine, the intense chaos evoked a wave of interesting reactions from viewers from all corners of the globe. Poking fun at his expensive haircut, one viewer sarcastically commented:

"Bro pays his barber 3 thousand to make it look like he's homeless and just woke up."

Sharing a broad spectrum of hilarious reactions, here's what fans had to say:

Fans' reaction (Image via Julius Batali 2/YouTube)

However, trying to justify himself, Adin Ross clarified that he likes to pay extra to show love. And the actual cost of his haircut is $100. All in all, it's undoubtedly one of the most hilarious clips on the internet today that needs to be seen.

