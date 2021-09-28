Top 5 NBA 2K games since 2010

NBA 2K has evolved a lot over the years. Just like any game released globally, the developers need to constantly update the gameplay and graphics to keep gamers interested and excited.

NBA 2K22 has generally received a lot of praise and positive feedback, and many have called it one of the game's best versions in years.

It is easy to say that each year the game is better than its previous version. Naturally, the developers look to remove the shortcomings, and improve the game.

However, certain versions of the game hold a special place in our hearts. For example, most LA Lakers fans would love to own a copy of NBA 2K10, NBA 2K17 Legend Edition and NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition because those are the ones with Kobe Bryant as the cover athlete.

On that note, let's revisit five of the best NBA 2K versions since 2010 as NBA 2K22 is picking up steam:

#5 NBA 2K16

James Harden, Stephen Curry & Anthony Davis shared one of the NBA 2K16 covers [Source: NBA 2K]

NBA 2K16 introduced the MyCareer mode in the NBA 2K series, which is now considered a massive hit and arguably the game's best feature.

It turned the video game from strictly a basketball game to a role-playing one. You get the feel of an open-world RPG, like Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto, but live the storyline of an NBA prospect's journey through the league.

It also featured new parks and playgrounds if users wanted a change from the NBA court. The Pro-Am feature and MVP Stephen Curry's 99 rating made this game incredibly fun to play.

#4 NBA 2K11

Michael Jordan as seen in NBA 2K11 [Source: 2K Games Store]

One of the best games to come out at the start of the last decade was NBA 2K11 which marked a turning point for the series.

2K Sports decided to honor the legends of the past, so who best to put on the cover than Michael Jordan? The NBA 2K series was starting to stagnate by the late 2000s, so the game introduced the Jordan Challenges, which were much beloved by the gaming community.

The Jordan Challenges on NBA 2K11 were a set of challenges that were essentially highlights of Michael Jordan's career. For example, the first challenge titled 'The Arrival', was one where one had to recreate the 1986 NBA playoff game between the Boston Celtics and the Chicago Bulls and drop 63 points while shooting 50%+ from the field.

Another challenge was the 'Double Nickel', where one had to recreate Jordan's 55-point showtime performance at Madison Square Garden on 55%+ shooting from the field. Some of the other challenges were 'Flu Game', 'The Shrug' and 'Michael's Last Dance', among others.

Gamers could walk in His Airness' shoes and revisit some of the iconic moments from the Hall of Famer's career.

