NBA 2K22: 5 things to love about the game

NBA 2K22's launch has turned into a major sensation in the basketball world. Seeing how we have no NBA action until October 19th, everyone has cashed in on the NBA 2K22 hype. From athletes to famous streamers, whoever got their hands on the game has majorly given it a positive review and many are calling it one of the best versions ever.

Along with fresh ratings and the latest rosters, NBA 2K22 has given a major overhaul to several features and introduced new badges, dribbling moves, jump shots and quests in the game. Here, we take a look at 5 things to love about NBA 2K22.

#1 NBA 2K22 added in-arena PA announcements

NBA 2K22 not only features commentary by incredible commentators like Kevin Harlan, Doris Burke and many more, it also has in-arena PA announcements in NBA games.

An announcement shouted out by the public address announcer while introducing players before a game, after a bucket, a foul or practically any activity on the court has been added to the game. What makes this better is that the actual announcers from all 30 arenas have been included in the game making each announcement as realistic as it gets.

This feature gives you the true feeling of sitting in an NBA arena and sends chills down your spine if you have never set foot in an arena. The commentator, on top of the PA announcer, makes the game a mixture of the TV broadcast and arena experience, something you might never get anywhere else.

#2 You can scan your face in NBA 2K22

NBA 2K22 offers you the chance to customize your player to the very last detail. You can choose unique eye colors, facial hair, haircuts, clothes, sneakers and several other features to make your player as close to yourself as possible. Well, 2K Sports went up a notch and introduced a mobile app that allows you to scan your face and add it into NBA 2K22.

You can have your own face alongside legends in the game and it doesn't get much more realistic than that. It immerses the players into the game as they feel they are experiencing everything themselves.

