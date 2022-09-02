"Short is an understatement": God of War Ragnarok fans react to combat showcase that failed to meet expectations

God of War Ragnarok is arguably the most anticipated game that will be released this year. Fans eagerly await to take on the next journey with Kratos and Atreus. As a result, many were excited to see what kind of exclusive footage would be shown by Game Informer in their video.

The video was shown to the world a few minutes back at the time of writing. Sadly for the community, not many are impressed as they believe there is much to be desired. There have been several complaints on social media over different aspects of the video.

It appears that some aren't happy with the duration of the video as they were expecting something more robust. Others wanted to see something that hadn't been shown yet and feel that the footage of God of War Ragnarok that was released today is just a repeat of past clips with nothing new added to it.

The overall consensus is that there should be far better marketing, given the release date is coming soon. It seems many are unhappy with the duration of the video and one fan claimed that calling it short is an understatement.

God of War Ragnarok combat showcase fails to win over fans

There were great expectations in the minds of many who hoped to witness something epic. Unfortunately, the video was relatively short, which left many fans unsatisfied in the end. For one person, tonight was an example of bad marketing, and there should be complete gameplay at this stage.

Schumi @schumivg11 Nah this GoW Ragnarok marketing is a mess. I need 10 minutes of uninterrupted gameplay as we got for Horizon and GoT, how is it that hard? These 2 minute clips don't do anything and I don't feel like they are selling the game. Nah this GoW Ragnarok marketing is a mess. I need 10 minutes of uninterrupted gameplay as we got for Horizon and GoT, how is it that hard? These 2 minute clips don't do anything and I don't feel like they are selling the game.

For one, the current marketing of the game done by Sony seems to be quite timid, even when they hardly care for such things according to their own confession.

Schumi @schumivg11 @Spartan_Icarus @Nibellion I don't like it either for this game, I don't usually complain about these sort of things but it just doesn't make much sense here. @Spartan_Icarus @Nibellion I don't like it either for this game, I don't usually complain about these sort of things but it just doesn't make much sense here.

One fan can't understand when will they be able to see proper footage of God of War Ragnarok since its release barely has three months left. The developers have been extremely tight-lipped about things so far and this has led to more anxiety among the fans.

Icarus @Spartan_Icarus @bigmike102477 @schumivg11

You forget that the first GOW 2018 trailer was a 16 minute cool gameplay trailer?

These short clips are terrible @Nibellion The game will release less than 3 months. When are we going to see some proper footage?You forget that the first GOW 2018 trailer was a 16 minute cool gameplay trailer?These short clips are terrible @bigmike102477 @schumivg11 @Nibellion The game will release less than 3 months. When are we going to see some proper footage? You forget that the first GOW 2018 trailer was a 16 minute cool gameplay trailer? These short clips are terrible

While the length of the video is okay for some, they want to see some new content by this point. One fan is irritated that the developers have shown things that have already been disclosed in the past.

Cipher  @Gabriel4434 @Nibellion The irritating part is not that it's short, they are showing the exact same footage from last year's trailer and just adding HUD elements and couple new moves, ffs it's gonna be a 60-70 plus hour game def show me 1 minute completely new footage how much I'm gonna get spoiled lol @Nibellion The irritating part is not that it's short, they are showing the exact same footage from last year's trailer and just adding HUD elements and couple new moves, ffs it's gonna be a 60-70 plus hour game def show me 1 minute completely new footage how much I'm gonna get spoiled lol

Some feel that Sony is being very restrictive in disclosing footage and information about the game even when its release date is really close.

Wade holland @Wadeh0l @Nibellion I don’t have a problem with how short the footage that’s fine but u can tell Sony being real restrictive on this game when comes to releasing info, lotta studios normally let GI show a lot. @Nibellion I don’t have a problem with how short the footage that’s fine but u can tell Sony being real restrictive on this game when comes to releasing info, lotta studios normally let GI show a lot.

Another Twitter user also commented that Sony should have showcased a greater variety of enemies. They felt it made no sense to talk about multiple types of enemies and show just one.

Ramin khan @Raminkhanzadi

Nothing is new when you see the teaser and read about it.

The promote massive enemy variety but show ONE type of enemy in 100 sec video. @Nibellion Have they lost the art of the show?Nothing is new when you see the teaser and read about it.The promote massive enemy variety but show ONE type of enemy in 100 sec video. @Nibellion Have they lost the art of the show?Nothing is new when you see the teaser and read about it.The promote massive enemy variety but show ONE type of enemy in 100 sec video.

For many fans, the silence Sony has maintained so far is quite bizarre at a time when the release date is coming close.

It now remains to be seen what further revelations will be made in the coming weeks. Game Informer has another video, this one focused on Svartalfheim realm, that is scheduled for 8:30 am PDT on September 6. Players will certainly expect to see something related to God of War Ragnarok that hasn't been shown yet.

