“Should I be pregnant right now?” - Pokimane slams viewers for asking if she is pregnant

Twitch powerhouse Imane "Pokimane" recently slammed viewers for barraging her with "pregnancy" questions. The streamer felt such queries were perpetually preceded by her hints at "achievements" and "exciting news."

With 9.2 million followers on her official Twitch channel alone, most viewers will forever be interested in learning about her personal life. Although being the center of attention seems fun, it's not something prominent creators and streamers enjoy all the time.

In that regard, some content creators may feel annoyed with viewers' personal questions. And that's precisely what Pokimane addressed during a live broadcast on October 16. Replying to murmurs of pregnancy, she said:

"Should I be pregnant right now?"

Pokimane claps back at viewers for asking if she is pregnant

During a recent livestream, Pokimane bemoaned fans for posing questions surrounding her personal life. The streamer specifically took umbrage with viewers for presuming a "pregnancy" whenever she hinted towards an achievement or "exciting news." She lamented:

“You know, being a woman in her 20s is weird, because any time you have exciting news, someone has to think it’s ’cause you’re pregnant. You know, you’re gonna be so hyped about something, like a job promotion or whatever, and all of the sudden you gotta be thinking about babies. And then you gotta be like, ‘Wait, should I be pregnant right now?"

The Twitch streamer even jested about wanting to get pregnant at 50 and not when she is in her mid-twenties and building her career. She stated:

"I didn’t wanna think about babies right now!’ Stop! Thirties will be even worse? Stop! When does it stop? When you’re 50? What if I wanna be pregnant at 50, not 25? You know?"

She further added:

"Every single time I mention any sort of announcement, news, anything exciting, there’s at least minimum three people that are like, "Pregnant? Are you pregnant?’ Like bro, not even my mom talks to me as much about this sh*t as some of y’all. It’s weird.”

Social media reacts to Pokimane's take on pregnancy

The aforementioned livestream moment was clipped and shared on multiple social media platforms. On YouTube alone, it has gained over 24k views.

While the majority of commenters discussed the idea of starting a family in their mid-twenties, others seemed to agree with Pokimane. Here's what viewers had to say:

Fans reaction (Image via OTV Munchables!/YouTube)

With that being said, it seems like the Moroccan-Canadian streamer is solely focused on her career and becoming a parent at the peak of her streaming journey is off the table.

