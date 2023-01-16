Should small streamers avoid time clashes with big streamers? TSM ImperialHal gives hot take on scheduling livestreams

TSM Apex Legends professional and Twitch streamer ImperialHal recently took to Twitter to give his opinion on whether relatively small streamers should schedule their broadcasts around the timings of bigger creators to maximize their viewership.

It's no secret that established content creators tend to attract a large number of people to their streams, so viewers tend not to click away to a smaller broadcaster doing similar content. However, ImperialHal categorically rejected this strategy.

Describing it as an act of "running away," the Apex Legends pro explained that creators should focus on improving their content rather than avoiding bigger creators:

TSM ImperialHal @ImperialHal Hot take: Streamers should never create schedules based off of which other big streamers are on at certain times to avoid them, if so you'll always be running away. Focus on how to actually improve your stream instead Hot take: Streamers should never create schedules based off of which other big streamers are on at certain times to avoid them, if so you'll always be running away. Focus on how to actually improve your stream instead

ImperialHal's tweet about streaming schedules starts online debate, with creators such as NiceWigg and Average Jonas weighing in

Content creation and streaming have become quite a saturated space on the internet unless creators are trying to fill a niche. More popular games such as Valorant, League of Legends, and Fortnite that have a huge viewer base on platforms such as YouTube and Twitch already have big names such as Shroud, Tarik, Ninja, and Tyler1 dominating the charts in terms of regular viewership numbers.

Even non-gaming Twitch categories such as Just Chatting are dominated by a set number of creators such as xQc, HasanAbi, and Kai Cenat, so smaller content creators appealing to the same demographic are at a serious disadvantage.

Interestingly, ImperialHal himself was the top Apex Legends streamer last year. According to Twitch Tracker, he had over 38.8 million watched hours, something that was pointed out by people in the replies.

The professional Apex Legends player did have a short sarcastic reply about how he did not reach the top abruptly and without cause.

Another reply talked about the phenomenon of viewers clicking away from smaller creators when established creators go live, calling it "the nature of Twitch":

Jordan @jxrdnz @ImperialHal Not wrong but also unrealistic for smaller streamers, I’ve watched people’s numbers dip the moment someone like you or similar size goes live it’s just the nature of twitch @ImperialHal Not wrong but also unrealistic for smaller streamers, I’ve watched people’s numbers dip the moment someone like you or similar size goes live it’s just the nature of twitch

Here's how the TSM professional replied:

TSM ImperialHal @ImperialHal @jxrdnz following this idea also creates unrealistic numbers, it creates inconsistency and can also force you to create terrible schedules that might not fit other things in your life @jxrdnz following this idea also creates unrealistic numbers, it creates inconsistency and can also force you to create terrible schedules that might not fit other things in your life

100 Thieves content creator NiceWigg explained that a lot of smaller streamers in the Apex Legends space get exposure by tapping into the communities of bigger creators when they aren't online. However, he did mention that ending one's stream solely because a bigger streamer had come online was not a viable strategy.

100T NiceWigg @NiceWigg @ImperialHal Definitely great for recognition to stream when other streamers communities are looking for other streamers to watch. We have tons of big creators in Apex who grew because of that. Shouldnt be ending stream just because other streamers are getting on though. @ImperialHal Definitely great for recognition to stream when other streamers communities are looking for other streamers to watch. We have tons of big creators in Apex who grew because of that. Shouldnt be ending stream just because other streamers are getting on though.

ImperialHal countered the point by saying creators become big because of their content and not just how they schedule their streams.

TSM ImperialHal @ImperialHal @NiceWigg I don't believe any big streamers were created solely due to schedules but because of their content etc @NiceWigg I don't believe any big streamers were created solely due to schedules but because of their content etc

Twitch streamer Naughty did not agree with him either, revealing that he earns 3x from ad revenue after 3 am due to the lack of competition during that time.

Naughty @StayNaughtyy @ImperialHal you say this but then i make 3x the revenue off ads (only legitimate form of revenue on twitch) anytime past 3 am which can be life changing for myself and i’m sure others too. already sacrificed too much for this job personally to not continue with what works best for me @ImperialHal you say this but then i make 3x the revenue off ads (only legitimate form of revenue on twitch) anytime past 3 am which can be life changing for myself and i’m sure others too. already sacrificed too much for this job personally to not continue with what works best for me

Popular Twitch star iiTzTimmy, who recently joined 100 Thieves, also replied to the thread but took a humorous route:

Timmy @iiTzTimmy @ImperialHal totally agree. also what time you streaming btw @ImperialHal totally agree. also what time you streaming btw

Valorant creator AverageJonas explained his strategy, saying he used to avoid big creators early on in his career but doesn't do it anymore.

AverageJonas @Average_Jonas @ImperialHal I felt like it made sense in my first year of streaming, now I focus on just having my own core audience which works really well. I do think it depends on what stage you are on though because people need economical stability to be a full time creator and higher viewership helps @ImperialHal I felt like it made sense in my first year of streaming, now I focus on just having my own core audience which works really well. I do think it depends on what stage you are on though because people need economical stability to be a full time creator and higher viewership helps

AverageJonas @Average_Jonas @ImperialHal I definitely agree with you tho, there’s very different approaches to becoming small to mid size and a large scale creator, maybe ambition is a fair thing to add here, if u just wanna be comfortable maybe scheduling around viewership is better, unless u wanna be the next gigachad @ImperialHal I definitely agree with you tho, there’s very different approaches to becoming small to mid size and a large scale creator, maybe ambition is a fair thing to add here, if u just wanna be comfortable maybe scheduling around viewership is better, unless u wanna be the next gigachad

Apex Legends pro Xera had a completely different perspective on things:

FURIA Xera @Xeratricky



find out when big streamers are ending their stream, go into their stream right before they end and say “damn you’re ending stream :/ well i’m about to start mine bye!” and then profit @ImperialHal here’s what you do:find out when big streamers are ending their stream, go into their stream right before they end and say “damn you’re ending stream :/ well i’m about to start mine bye!” and then profit @ImperialHal here’s what you do:find out when big streamers are ending their stream, go into their stream right before they end and say “damn you’re ending stream :/ well i’m about to start mine bye!” and then profit

Over the years, Twitch has made several changes to its platform to boost discoverability, but the fact is that viewers gravitate towards popular creators while browsing.

Should creators alter their streaming schedule to avoid bigger streamers? Let us know what you think in the comments.

