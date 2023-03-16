"Shroud coming back for Source 2 to win Major" - Online community reacts as Shroud teases his "biggest announcement"

On March 16, 2023, Michael "Shroud" took to his Twitter account to tease a major announcement. A veteran gamer and full-time streamer, Michael temporarily returned to professional esports by signing up with the pro Valorant roster for Sentinels. However, he has since returned to content creation and has been regularly streaming his gameplay on Twitch.

In his tweet, he did not reveal any details about the announcement, leaving his fans and followers in anticipation. An interesting response to Shroud's tweet came from the official Twitter handle of ESL CS: GO, which hinted at the possibility of the streamer's return to CS: GO Source 2. The tweet read:

What could Shroud possibly announce? Community reacts

Shroud is one of the most prominent and successful gamers of all time. With millions of followers on Twitch, he has become a household name in the gaming world.

With a new Source 2 upgrade for games like CS: GO just around the corner, many fans wonder if he will return to the competitive scene. Some have even suggested that he could be eyeing a spot on the BLAST Paris Major 2023 roster, one of the biggest esports events of the year.

A return to Source 2 appeared to be the dominant speculation among users:

He has not yet confirmed whether or not he plans to return to professional gaming. However, given his incredible talent and passion for gaming, it would not be surprising to see him come back.

Apart from a potential return to professional esports, another rumor circulating in the replies section of the tweet is a possible move to Kick.com, a streaming platform backed by Tyler "Trainwreckstv."

Although the response from Kick.com's official Twitter handle has sparked speculation, it is unlikely that he will make such a major move considering his healthy relationship with Twitch.

The possibility of a move to Kick.com doesn't sit well with his fan base, either. One user wrote:

Another user echoed this sentiment by pointing out that his previous move away from Twitch wasn't a great choice, given that the platform he moved to, Mixer, ultimately shut down:

Another speculated move mentioned is a possible return to the Cloud9 Valorant roster. Again, this has not been confirmed:

Despite the abundance of rumors surrounding the announcement, the veteran streamer has not yet revealed any details about it. Fans eagerly await further information, but for now, they can only wait and see what the announcement is about.

