"Shut the f**k up for one second" - Logan Paul defends KSI against Jake Paul and DCut in Betr podcast

YouTuber-cum-WWE star Logan Paul stepped up to defend his business partner JJ "KSI" after Jake Paul and DCut pressed him to call him live during the Betr podcast. Jake recently defeated the legendary Anderson Silva in a boxing match. When asked about his intentions to take on JJ, Jake solemnly replied that the former wouldn't fight him.

The discussion soon shifted towards Logan after members of the panel urged him to call JJ. It should be noted that despite being Jake's older brother, Logan has stayed out of the scuffle for the most part.

Seeing DCut demanding to ring KSI, Logan responded by exclaiming:

"Shut the f**k up for one second."

Logan Paul stays out of the KSI-Jake Paul rivalry

It is no secret that Logan Paul is in a precarious position following his association with KSI last year after the duo decided to co-own a hydration drink company called PRIME.

Jake Paul, who has had a long-standing conflict with the British YouTuber, took to his podcast Betr, to state that KSI would not fight him. Upon being asked about their potential match, he said:

"He won't fight me. I want him right now."

DCut, a close associate of Jake's, also chimed in by adding:

"You know that he doesn't wanna fight. You guys know that. Bro, KSI can see Jake right now all bruised up and be like, 'I'm not fighting.'"

The argument soon turned into a plea for Logan to call KSI. Along with Jake and DCut, Julia Rose, the former's girlfriend, also joined in on the act. However, knowing that there is a vast difference between the US and UK time zones, Logan Paul refused to budge. He responded by lashing out at DCut for being annoying.

He said:

"You know when I walked into this podcast, he was complaining about being on thin ice, now I see why. You're the Mike (Majlak) of this show."

Fans react to Logan Paul standing up for KSI

Fans shared their reactions to the surprising gesture from Logan to defend KSI. Viewers acknowledged the fact that the WWE star was just trying to stay out of the virtual battlefield.

Here are some of the reactions:

Fans react to Logan defending KSI against Jake Paul and his friends. (image via Fightify YouTube)

A match between KSI and Jake Paul appears to be a distant possibility as of now. However, with the Englishman now back in training, he will soon be looking to make his way up to Jake.

