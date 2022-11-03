We are just a couple of days away from WWE Crown Jewel 2022, the next major Premium Live Event set to take place at Mrsool Park in Riyadh. Similar to previous Saudi Arabia show, WWE has filled the match card this year as well with major stars and attractions.

A total of eight matches have been announced for Crown Jewel so far, including four championship matches. We also have a major Steel Cage match set for the show. We now have the current betting odds for WWE Crown Jewel 2022, via BetOnline, hinting at the potential winners this Saturday.

Please Note: Potential spoilers ahead – betting odds do not guarantee winners but could be leading indicators.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to defend his titles against Logan Paul. While there have been speculations of whether WWE could pull off a massive swerve, Reigns is currently the heavy favorite to pick up the victory and retain his titles on the show.

Full current betting odds for WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Here are the full betting odds for all eight matches announced for WWE Crown Jewel 2022 so far.

As it currently stands, we might not witness any title changes on the show as all the champions heading into the show are favorites to successfully defend. As for the non-title matches, Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, and The O.C. are the favorites to win their respective matches.

Note: The odds show the favorite as either a (-) or the smallest number and the underdog as either a (+) or the biggest number.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns (-5000) vs. Logan Paul (+1000)

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair (-160) vs. Bayley (+120)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos (-4000) vs. The Brawling Brutes (+900)

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Alexa Bliss (-200) vs. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (+150)

Brock Lesnar (-450) vs. Bobby Lashley (+275)

Steel Cage Match - Drew McIntyre (-140) vs. Karrion Kross (+100)

Braun Strowman (-700) vs. Omos (+400)

The O.C. (-400) vs. The Judgment Day (+250)

In addition to these matches, WWE has also announced that Bray Wyatt will be making an appearance at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. It is to be seen what he does on the show and if he ends up interfering in either of these matches.

Can Paul Heyman be trusted? We asked one of the original Bloodline members. Check it out here.

Poll : Who do you think will win at WWE Crown Jewel 2022? Brock Lesnar Bobby Lashley 0 votes