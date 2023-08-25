Sidemen announces YouTubers Airrack and Callux will participate in the upcoming Charity Match 2023, fans react

The Sidemen Charity Match 2023 is set to feature a new face in Eric Decker or, as he is popularly known, Airrack. The popular American YouTuber is one of the fastest-growing creators, with over 14 million subscribers, and has risen to stardom over the past couple of years thanks to his association with MrBeast and other unique videos such as What Happens If You Hire 50 Bodyguards?

Another name that was announced is Callum “Callux.” The UK-based YouTuber and businessman is a long-time associate of the Sidemen group and has already featured in the previous editions of the Charity event.

Airrack and Callux to feature in the Sidemen Charity Match 2023

Expand Tweet

Airrack will be joining an already impressive lineup for the upcoming Sidemen Charity Match. The British group has expressed their interest in reaching the American audience and has already secured the participation of Darren "IShowSpeed" and Jimmy "MrBeast" for the event.

Airrack's involvement will undoubtedly enhance the event's appeal, particularly since he is one of the most prominent American content creators. He has also collaborated with MrBeast and is currently engaged in a year-long fitness challenge with him, requiring them to work out every day without pause.

Callux is a well-known figure among Sidemen fans, having been friends with the group for numerous years and making multiple appearances in their videos. In fact, as of now, it's anticipated that both Airrack and Callux will be part of the away team's lineup (YouTube All-Star XI), although this hasn't been officially confirmed yet.

Apart from Eric, there will be other newcomers too. Notably, French-Canadian streamer Felix "xQc" is scheduled to make his debut in the highly anticipated event. He is expected to take on the role of goalkeeper during the match. His participation was also confirmed via Sidemen’s official Twitter page last month (July).

What did the fans say?

Fans have understandably shown their enthusiasm about the recent announcement. As the event's date approaches, the recent post has generated significant excitement. Here are some of the notable reactions made by the fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Sidemen Charity Match 2023 is scheduled to take place on September 9, 2023, at the renowned London Stadium, which serves as the home ground for the Premier League team West Ham United.