Sidemen member Zerkaa teases plans to create summer songs following their Christmas hits

Sidemen member Josh "Zerkaa" took to his Twitch stream to discuss a possible summer hit following their success with the recently released Christmas parody songs.

For those unaware, the Sidemen had created a couple of Christmas-themed songs, one of which, Christmas Drillings, made its way to the number three spot on the Official UK Charts list.

The project was done entirely for charitable purposes. All proceeds from iTunes, Amazon Music, and Spotify went directly to FareShare, an NGO dedicated to eradicating world hunger.

Despite its parodic nature and frivolous lyrics, the songs generated an overall positive reaction from the community. After receiving a substantial amount of success, Zerkaa stated that the group may create a couple of summer-themed songs in 2023.

"Feel like this has to happen" - Zerkaa hints at possible summer hits featuring professional artists

Twitch streamer Zerkaa, also the founding member of Sidemen, shared details regarding their plans to create songs for the summer after their recent success with the Christmas singles. Speaking about the idea, the 30-year-old said:

"I feel this has to happen next year now, based on the fact that obviously like, Christmas number one was much harder to achieve, I think we do 'Sidemen Summer Banger,' and it is a different kind of vibe to it then because we haven't done that yet."

Continuing, he explained:

"Even if we do it in 48 hours instead, like, let's say we go level playing field, we make two teams, and we try and get like artists in it as well to make it like bigger and like crazier and you can do one day where you make a song and you could do one day where you shoot a video like, in the sun somewhere."

He also hinted at possible locations such as Spain, Portugal, or Greece to film the proposed music videos. He also indicated that the songs could have less explicit words to be more "radio-acceptable."

The idea appears to be Zerkaa's brainchild since he was the first member to post about it on Twitter.

Fans share their reactions to the idea

Considering that fans supported their musical project this Christmas, it would be no surprise if their summer songs turned out to be a hit. Here are some of the reactions to Josh's plans:

Fans give their take (Image via ZerkaaShorts YouTube)

Sidemen also created Christmas-themed songs in 2019, albeit the project did not chart as high as Christmas Drillings. Videos of the songs are available on the group's second channel.

