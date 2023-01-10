Sidemen members react to Andrew Tate's controversial arrest, saying "it doesn't sound great"

Sidemen took to their podcast to give their take on the recent controversy involving online personality Andrew Tate. For those out of the loop, Tate was taken into custody by Romanian police in the last week of 2022.

He, his brother Tristan, and two other individuals are presently under investigation for their alleged involvement in human trafficking, fraud, and sexual assault. At the time of writing, however, one of the Tate brothers was reportedly taken to the hospital.

At the time of reacting, four of the seven Sidemen were present on the panel, including Tobi "TBJZL," Ethan "Behzinga," Josh "Zerkaa," and Harry "WroteToShaw." Reading the reports of the charges, Ethan said:

"It doesn't sound great does it"

Sidemen members give their take on Andrew Tate's arrest

Sidemen members have finally opened up about the Andrew Tate situation on their Sidecast podcast. Tate, who had a brief online beef with fellow Sidemen member JJ "KSI," reportedly has to stay in custody for 30 days. The Tate brothers were arrested by the Romanian authorities on December 30.

Discussing the incident, Ethan said:

"You know what happened? Andrew Tate recently got bagged because of the number and writing on the pizza box."

For those unaware, Andrew Tate's location was allegedly exposed after the latter displayed a pizza box from a Romanian food chain while responding to Greta Thunberg's tweet. Debunking the theory, however, Ethan added:

"Listen, stop being f**king idiot. Internet...it's more fun that way but as if you think that the governments don't know where he's flying into in his private jet. Of course they do, don't be f**king idiot."

After Tobi inquired if he was under arrest for "money laundering," Harry responded by stating:

"It was like something about getting girls to work for their cam site or something like that."

The group also read news reports of the charges, which included accusatory statements such as taking away the women's passports and coercing them into producing p*rnographic material online.

Fans share their reaction to the latest clip

Fans gave their take on the latest clip of the members discussing Andrew Tate's controversial arrest. While a couple of reactors appeared to be safeguarding Tate, the rest were critical of the 36-year-old.

Here are some relevant comments:

As stated earlier, one of the Tate brothers was taken to hospital. Following that, Andrew Tate's official Twitter handle made a cryptic tweet stating that "Matrix" had "attacked" him. It is understood that the tweets are being published by his management team.

