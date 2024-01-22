"Simply trying to get to the bottom of this" - Demisux responds to Adin Ross getting kissed by woman on IShowSpeed's stream

Kick and Twitch streamer Demisux found himself perplexed after watching a recent clip of Adin Ross being kissed by another woman during yesterday's (January 21) stream with Darren "IShowSpeed." It's worth noting that there have been rumors about Demisux and Adin dating, although they have never officially confirmed their relationship. Nevertheless, both have been relatively close in recent weeks.

Naturally, witnessing the clip left the streamer feeling a bit bewildered, and she stated that she would first want to understand the full context of the clip before commenting anything incorrect:

"I'm just simply trying to get to the bottom of this. I'm just trying to really understand what's going on, you know, as a good Demitective would do."

"I didn't see it" - Demisux hides screen as Adin Ross seemingly gets a kiss from a woman on stream

Demisux, rumored to be in a relationship with Adin Ross, experienced an unusual sensation upon witnessing the viral clip of Adin Ross receiving a peck on his cheeks from a woman during IShowSpeed's birthday stream yesterday.

Reacting to the clip, she said:

"So I'm not a cuck, right? cause I didn't need it technically. Right? Like, I didn't look at it. See if I was Demi 2022 I would have been like (brings his face closer to the screen)."

There was another clip where another woman seemingly flashed her br*asts in front of Adin and Kai Cenat (the latter was also present) during the stream. Reacting to this, Demisux remarked:

"No (laughs). That's not real. Yeah, we're done with that video. We're done."

When asked if she was jealous after seeing her alleged boyfriend seemingly flirt with different women, the streamer said:

"Am I jealous? No. Oh god no. You guys know me. I'm the detective. I'm the leaker. I just need to get to the bottom of every case so that I am filled with knowledge and the right information before I spread the wrong information."

Adin Ross isn't the only streamer who garnered attention during yesterday's stream. Bizarrely, IShowSpeed, the birthday boy, while interacting with one of the women, farted on her face. This action, too, earned him a handful of criticism from the online community.