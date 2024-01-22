"How do y'all find this funny?" - IShowSpeed's controversial antics with a TikToker leave streaming community divided

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" has once again captured the attention of the streaming community after making a spontaneous gesture towards TikToker and an online creator (@lovenynyirene) during his birthday stream with Adin Ross and Kai Cenat. While being introduced to Irene, the streamer unexpectedly farted in her direction, leaving both the woman and the rest of the streamers puzzled.

Expand Tweet

The streamer is no stranger to engaging in peculiar and bizarre stunts, and his latest one has once again sparked a division on the internet. One X user, @barbieonmywrist, criticized:

"How do y'all find this funny?"

Fans react as the streamer makes a bizarre gesture (Image via X/barbieonmywrist)

"Loses all his senses when he is around girls" - Fans react to IShowSpeed's bizarre act

IShowSpeed often struggles to stay on his best behavior in the company of girls, whether in online interactions or face-to-face encounters. One of his most controversial incidents took place during a Twitch stream in December 2021 when IShowSpeed issued threats to a woman, ultimately resulting in a ban.

IShowSpeed seems to have reverted to engaging in sillier antics this time around. During his birthday stream, he was introduced to several female participants, including Irene, who unexpectedly found herself on the receiving end of a fart directed at her.

Naturally, the TikToker was taken aback and disgusted by the gesture. She said:

"Woah, was that real? Oh my god. Why would you do that? Why would you do that? Oh my gosh! I'm not even trying to breathe it in. That just blew me right now. Why would you do that?"

(Timestamp: 01:13:04)

Despite being urged to apologize to the girl by Adin and Kai, the streamer opted to feign having some kind of disorder and proceeded to fart for a second time in the girl's direction.

The clip naturally went viral on X and drew a barrage of comments from the streaming community. Many within the community found the act to be crude, while others believed it was a lighthearted joke:

Fans react to the streamer's prank on the TikTok girl (Image via X)

Speaking about strange acts, the streamer recently adopted a dog, an American Shepherd. However, in a bizarre move, IShowSpeed named the dog "N-word." This move also drew a slew of criticism from the online community.