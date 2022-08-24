“Simulcast tomorrow”- Dr DisRespect teases a simulcast stream following Twitch partner changes

YouTube Gaming star Guy "Dr DisRespect" seemingly threw shade at Twitch by stating that he was planning on hosting a simultaneous broadcast on YouTube Gaming and Facebook Gaming on August 25.

Yesterday, the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform revealed that the exclusivity clause from Twitch partners' contracts had been removed, and content creators would now be allowed to stream on competing platforms.

However, there was a catch, as streamers were not allowed to simultaneously broadcast on other livestreaming platforms while they were hosting a stream on Twitch.

On the same day, Dr DisRespect took to his main Twitter handle, saying that he would be hosting a simulcast stream the next day. He said:

"Simulcast Tomorrow. Gonna see if I can ignore chat on BOTH platforms..."

Fans react to Dr DisRespect's social media update

The Two-Time Champion's update gained a lot of traction on Twitter, as more than 222 fans were present in the reply section.

Facebook Gaming streamer and Call of Duty: Warzone pro ZLaner asked the Meta-owned livestreaming platform to get the YouTuber a "multi-billion dollar contract":

StoneMountain64 mentioned that he was waiting for Dr DisRespect's simulcast streams:

Fans were happy to see the YouTuber exploring his options:

Dr DisRespect's chat room moderator had the following message:

Community members took the opportunity to post some light-hearted comments:

Here are some more fan reactions:

What are the changes to Twitch's partner exclusivity?

Yesterday, Twitch posted an update on their partner exclusivity FAQ page and revealed that partnered streamers and affiliates would now be allowed to livestream on other platforms. The address read:

"Partners and Affiliates are allowed to create live content on other platforms. This means that you have more flexibility to explore how to use different, off-platform features to further build your community."

Content creators can now switch to other platforms once their Twitch webcast concludes.

However, the company stated that simultaneously livestreaming on Twitch as well as on other platforms like YouTube Gaming and Facebook gaming would not be possible. Twitch provided the following reasoning:

"We do not allow simulcasting on web-based, Twitch-like services that support streaming for extended periods of time, such as YouTube and Facebook, because we believe engaging with two streams at once can lead to a sub-optimal experience for your community."

Twitch partners, on the other hand, would be permitted to simulcast on short-video sharing mobile platforms such as TikTok and Instagram Live:

"However, we know many of you want to use other services to grow your community, so simulcasting on short form, mobile services, such as TikTok or Instagram Live, is allowed."

The announcement was welcomed by the streaming community, with several users praising the platform's efforts.

