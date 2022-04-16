Sinatraa revealed to have skipped required training, Riot Games apologizes and fixes the mistake

Jay “Sinatraa” Won’s ban in Valorant has ended, and the former pro player can resume playing. It comes 12 months after abuse allegations were first leveled against him by his ex-girlfriend Chloe Hernandez. Sinatraa stated that he received an email saying that he did not need to complete the originally-required mandatory training.

However, John Needham, President of Esports at Riot Games apologized, saying it was a mistake and is being looked into, so Jay Won will be required to complete his training.

VALORANT Champions Tour @ValorantEsports An update from John Needham - President, Esports, Riot Games An update from John Needham - President, Esports, Riot Games https://t.co/q8WtbVzE23

Sinatraa returns to Valorant competitive play, but still has training to undergo

When Sinatraa’s ban was up, he put out a statement which said that following an investigation, there was no “conclusive evidence” found. The streamer did not mention, however, that he refused to comply with the investigation, which is what earned him the six-month ban.

Jay Won @sinatraa For context, this was the final determination I received from riot about my status. For context, this was the final determination I received from riot about my status. https://t.co/l6TGolyIiZ

Jay Won also shared an email where someone at Riot Games stated in no certain terms that he did not need to complete the originally required training:

“You are now fully eligible to sign up and play in VCT. For additional context, the training was supposed to focus on 'cooperating with investigations'. However, we feel like you would already know most of the information covered in the training.”

This was met with public backlash, forcing Riot Games to make a statement. John Needham took to Twitter with an official statement on April 15, 2022, and said the Competitive Operations Team wasn’t aware of the email Sinatraa had received.

olivia ☾ @oliviachiaki Jay Won @sinatraa For context, this was the final determination I received from riot about my status. For context, this was the final determination I received from riot about my status. https://t.co/l6TGolyIiZ "we FEEL you would already know..." big yikes. and releasing a statement only now saying u'll do it just because this got public huh twitter.com/sinatraa/statu… "we FEEL you would already know..." big yikes. and releasing a statement only now saying u'll do it just because this got public huh twitter.com/sinatraa/statu…

Kᴇɴɴʏ 🌴🍌🇵🇭🇬🇺 @chessmyantidrug Jay Won @sinatraa For context, this was the final determination I received from riot about my status. For context, this was the final determination I received from riot about my status. https://t.co/l6TGolyIiZ Not at all shocking to see Riot, a company rife with its own SA history, support someone like this. twitter.com/sinatraa/statu… Not at all shocking to see Riot, a company rife with its own SA history, support someone like this. twitter.com/sinatraa/statu…

The person who sent the email to Jay Won was in error because sensitivity training is mandatory in situations like this, and Jay has now been informed of the training he has to undergo:

“The training will focus on conducting oneself as a professional, complying with rules and regulations, and complying with investigations.”

Needham apologized for the error and said there would be a new, internal investigation at Riot Games to ensure all competitive rulings are upheld in the future.

Mixed social media response to Riot Games

The response to all this was quite mixed. Some felt Sinatraa was innocent of any wrongdoing, while others were of the opinion that the punishment was not enough given Sinatraa's allegations, aside from allegedly not complying with the investigation.

Now that Riot Games has walked back their supposed statement and required the streamer to undergo training, it has led to mixed opinions. Some feel Riot Games need to do better with how they handle problems in the company.

Briggsycakes @Briggsycakes



Do better. @ValorantEsports It’s getting very tiresome that the only way you’ll actually do the right thing is if you get exposed publicly.Do better. @ValorantEsports It’s getting very tiresome that the only way you’ll actually do the right thing is if you get exposed publicly.Do better.

George Geddes @GeorgeCGed @ValorantEsports Funny how these policies will change after it's been made public, eh? @ValorantEsports Funny how these policies will change after it's been made public, eh?

Sarah Enders ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿🏳️‍🌈 @Sendersno2 @ValorantEsports So he gets...training? Clear moal issues aside you're telling me that this man has possible court proceedings active against him, he refuses to cooperate with your investigations, and you're STILL choosing to take that chance? Good luck lmao @ValorantEsports So he gets...training? Clear moal issues aside you're telling me that this man has possible court proceedings active against him, he refuses to cooperate with your investigations, and you're STILL choosing to take that chance? Good luck lmao

Many thought this announcement was only made because the email was revealed, and otherwise, Jay Won would have been free to play without any sensitivity training.

coolkax @coolkax @ValorantEsports Good attempt at damage control but the fact that such an email was sent meant that it was approved by someone as well. Had it not come to light on twitter, nothing would have changed. @ValorantEsports Good attempt at damage control but the fact that such an email was sent meant that it was approved by someone as well. Had it not come to light on twitter, nothing would have changed.

coolkax @coolkax @PoseidonIII_BS @ValorantEsports Copium moment for sure. When you're as big of an organisation as Riot. Such things can't be overlooked. I mean read the email, doesn't sound professional at all. I expected better and just expressed what I felt. In the end, they're doing something to make up for it sure. Why not @PoseidonIII_BS @ValorantEsports Copium moment for sure. When you're as big of an organisation as Riot. Such things can't be overlooked. I mean read the email, doesn't sound professional at all. I expected better and just expressed what I felt. In the end, they're doing something to make up for it sure. Why not

Tokoha @tokohaval @ValorantEsports literally only made this because so much hate of his return to pro play @ValorantEsports literally only made this because so much hate of his return to pro play

data @dataxvi @tokohaval @ValorantEsports No they made this because sinatraa released a screenshot of an email Riot sent him saying he doesn't need to complete the conduct training. @tokohaval @ValorantEsports No they made this because sinatraa released a screenshot of an email Riot sent him saying he doesn't need to complete the conduct training.

.. @Pr1meA @ValorantEsports u gave him watch party rights for NA this statement was only made cuz of the public outrage @ValorantEsports u gave him watch party rights for NA this statement was only made cuz of the public outrage

Some fans were noticeably upset with Riot Games over this announcement as well. They felt the announcement that the player made with the original email was good enough, and since he wasn’t proven guilty, he shouldn’t have to undergo training.

Trunks @Diogoalvesfa

No even one more 1$ they will get from me . @ValorantEsports Big L for riot … this is unacceptable in my opinion, making someone required to do this training without being proven guiltyNo even one more 1$ they will get from me . @ValorantEsports Big L for riot … this is unacceptable in my opinion, making someone required to do this training without being proven guilty No even one more 1$ they will get from me .

krypt @Kryptonronpa @Meister_Polle @ValorantEsports you mean the riot investigation that he already served the punishment for not cooperating with? why would he focus on a gaming company's investigation when he has a police investigation on him @Meister_Polle @ValorantEsports you mean the riot investigation that he already served the punishment for not cooperating with? why would he focus on a gaming company's investigation when he has a police investigation on him

aaaesir @aaaesir @ValorantEsports why does he have to comply with a game company investigation? Is riot games going to do a better job than an actual court? @ValorantEsports why does he have to comply with a game company investigation? Is riot games going to do a better job than an actual court?

Mooteea @HappyMooteea they treating him like he’s guilty @ValorantEsports Over allegationsthey treating him like he’s guilty @ValorantEsports Over allegations 😂 they treating him like he’s guilty

bouncyblue @bouncybluee @ValorantEsports ffs bro, free ma boi sinatraa, the person that accused him came to court once, ONCE out of the like 8 times, well done valorant, another pity freak out because of thr public @ValorantEsports ffs bro, free ma boi sinatraa, the person that accused him came to court once, ONCE out of the like 8 times, well done valorant, another pity freak out because of thr public

No matter what the public sentiment is, Won is allowed to play Valorant again, but he does have to undergo the required training, regardless of what the initial email stated.

