Sinatraa revealed to have skipped required training, Riot Games apologizes and fixes the mistake

Jay “Sinatraa” Won’s ban in Valorant has ended, and the former pro player can resume playing. It comes 12 months after abuse allegations were first leveled against him by his ex-girlfriend Chloe Hernandez. Sinatraa stated that he received an email saying that he did not need to complete the originally-required mandatory training.
However, John Needham, President of Esports at Riot Games apologized, saying it was a mistake and is being looked into, so Jay Won will be required to complete his training.
Sinatraa returns to Valorant competitive play, but still has training to undergo
When Sinatraa’s ban was up, he put out a statement which said that following an investigation, there was no “conclusive evidence” found. The streamer did not mention, however, that he refused to comply with the investigation, which is what earned him the six-month ban.
Jay Won also shared an email where someone at Riot Games stated in no certain terms that he did not need to complete the originally required training:
“You are now fully eligible to sign up and play in VCT. For additional context, the training was supposed to focus on 'cooperating with investigations'. However, we feel like you would already know most of the information covered in the training.”
This was met with public backlash, forcing Riot Games to make a statement. John Needham took to Twitter with an official statement on April 15, 2022, and said the Competitive Operations Team wasn’t aware of the email Sinatraa had received.
The person who sent the email to Jay Won was in error because sensitivity training is mandatory in situations like this, and Jay has now been informed of the training he has to undergo:
“The training will focus on conducting oneself as a professional, complying with rules and regulations, and complying with investigations.”
Needham apologized for the error and said there would be a new, internal investigation at Riot Games to ensure all competitive rulings are upheld in the future.
Mixed social media response to Riot Games
The response to all this was quite mixed. Some felt Sinatraa was innocent of any wrongdoing, while others were of the opinion that the punishment was not enough given Sinatraa's allegations, aside from allegedly not complying with the investigation.
Now that Riot Games has walked back their supposed statement and required the streamer to undergo training, it has led to mixed opinions. Some feel Riot Games need to do better with how they handle problems in the company.
Many thought this announcement was only made because the email was revealed, and otherwise, Jay Won would have been free to play without any sensitivity training.
Some fans were noticeably upset with Riot Games over this announcement as well. They felt the announcement that the player made with the original email was good enough, and since he wasn’t proven guilty, he shouldn’t have to undergo training.
No matter what the public sentiment is, Won is allowed to play Valorant again, but he does have to undergo the required training, regardless of what the initial email stated.