"I am now ready for a return to competitive play": Sinatraa to potentially return to Valorant esports after a year

Former professional Valorant player and streamer for Sentinels, Jay "Sinatraa" Won, recently announced his probable return to competitive play on Twitter.

Jay Won @sinatraa It's been a year since I was forced to step back from competitive play. In that time, I have learned a lot about myself and grown as a person. I am now ready for a return to competitive play and will be starting tryouts this week.

Sinatraa will begin with tryouts this week, which suggests he will return to esports soon. He has been on a break from competitive play for a year since s*xual assault allegations made by his ex-girlfriend forced a suspension. This caused him to skip VCT and all other tournaments last year.

Many fans were expecting his return to the VCT 2022 season, and Sinatraa recently spoke about his potential return on Twitter. While he has mentioned that he will be going through tryouts, his target team has not been revealed.

Sinatraa to start tryouts this week: Sentinels persists as his first Valorant team preference

Back in March 2021, Riot Games, along with the North American organization Sentinels, suspended Sinatraa after his ex-girlfriend, Cleo ‘cle0h’ Hernandez, accused him of s*xual abuse. This cost him his spot on the official roster of Sentinels and any participation in esports tournaments, including the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) last year.

Sentinels @Sentinels We are aware of the current situation regarding Jay "Sinatraa" Won and have launched an investigation internally. While the investigation is pending, he is suspended from the team.



We will provide a further update once the investigation has concluded.

Two months later, on May 17, 2021, Riot Games extended his suspension for six months for violating Rule 8.1 of the Valorant Global Competition Policy and failing to fully cooperate during the investigation process.

Sinatraa was last seen playing for the Sentinels in February 2021 against Team Envy in VCT North America Stage 1: Challengers 2. After the expiration of his ban on September 10, 2022, several rumors popped up on social media regarding his return to competitive play all the way till December 2021.

Many were expecting him to join Team Envy, T1, or Sentinels. However, several sources stated that the player wouldn't return before VCT 2022 begins. Now that the player himself has revealed his desire to return to the esports scene, fans can soon expect him to return as a signed player.

A fan with the Twitter username, Matthew55M, congratulated and questioned him about his team preferences. In response, Sinatraa mentioned Sentinels as his first choice. Sentinels haven't been doing well since they came out victorious in the VCT 2021 Stage 2 Masters Reykjavík.

This time, the roster failed to qualify for the LAN tournament for the VCT 2022 season. Thus, if the organization plans a roster shuffle, Sintraa could stand a chance of rejoining the Sentinels.

The team Sinatraa will join is undecided as he has yet to start his tryouts. Nevertheless, fans can expect him to play in tournaments soon as he states that he is ready to return to Valorant esports.

