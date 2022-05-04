"Since esports is now a medal event in the 2022 Asian Games, Hearthstone and CCG’s popularity will rise in the Indian gaming community": Shikhar Choudhary

Much to the excitement of the Digital Collectible Card Games (DCCG) community, Hearthstone is once again one of the games featured in the Asian Games. After Tirth Mehta’s historic win at the 2018 Asian Games, this year, two Indian gamers, Shikhar Choudhary and Karthik Varma, are all set to represent their country in the upcoming tournament.

Shikhar Choudhary recently won the National Esports Championship Series, securing his spot at the 2022 Asian Games that is scheduled to be held later this year. In conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’ Debolina Banerjee, Shikhar talked about Hearthstone, the 2022 Asian Games, and more.

Note: The text has been lightly edited for better readability.

Shikhar Choudhary's take on Hearthstone and the 2022 Asian Games

Q. Congratulations on qualifying for the 2022 Asian Games. What are you looking forward to the most in the upcoming tournament set to be held in Hangzhou, China?

Shikhar: Thank you! It is a great honor to represent the country on this big stage. It is also a huge responsibility and I have to mentally prepare myself to deliver my utmost performance. I look forward to focusing on my games there and supporting other players from India whenever possible.

Q. Digital Collectible Card Games (DCCG) like Hearthstone and Legends of Runeterra are not as popular as battle royale or First Person Shooter (FPS) titles in India. According to you, what is the main reason behind it?

Shikhar: The most popular CCG or strategy games have a steep learning curve. Moreover, people looking to have fun with friends will be more inclined to play battle royale games. FPS titles are filled with action, which attracts more viewers on the streaming sites.

Q. Since when have you been playing Hearthstone? Did the world of World of Warcraft inspire you to take up this game?

Shikhar: I first played Hearthstone towards the end of 2016. But then I stopped playing for around four years and started playing again last year after ‘Forged in the Barrens’ expansion.

No, I never played World of Warcraft. But I like WoW cinematics, and I have seen most of them.

Q. Which decks do you swear by in this card game?

Shikhar: Generally, tempo decks are my favorite but I also enjoy playing control decks. I like the counters that disrupt the opponent’s hand, for example, Mutanus.

Q. Most Hearthstone players are fond of anime. Are you into anime as well by any chance? What are your favorite manga/series/movies?

Shikhar: I do not watch anime. In case of movies (not anime movies), I like the thriller genre and movies with a great climax.

Q. At the 2018 Asian Games, Hearthstone was just a demonstration event. Now that it is considered a medal event in the prestigious tournament, how will it positively affect the Digital Collectible Card Gaming community of India?

Shikhar: Being a medal event at the 2022 Asian Games, Hearthstone and CCG’s popularity will rise in the Indian esports community. It will also attract gamers in India to the DCCG with a reason to compete.

Q. Tirth Mehta was the only Indian to bring back a medal in the Esports category of the 2018 Asian Games. Now that you are one of the players who is getting the opportunity, what is your aim for the tournament?

Shikhar: Tirth accomplished a difficult feat at the 2018 Asian Games. I certainly have some pretty big shoes to fill. My aim for the tournament is to give my uttermost in every game. I will strive to do my best for the Gold medal.

Q. The 2022 Asian Games will have players from all over the world flying in to put their best foot forward in their respective games. Which professional gamers are you watching out for in the tournament?

Shikhar: All the players are going to be the best from their countries. Players from East Asia are at the top of their game and will be the toughest opponents.

Q. The 2022 Asian Games is still over five months away from now. How do you plan on working towards your gameplay in the next five months so that you can prove your worth to the esports and gaming community of India?

Shikhar: I have to invest my time in understanding different archetype matchups as the meta evolves. I have to play the game with a tournament-focused mindset, and I would also have to spectate and analyze the tournament matches between the top players to understand the different perspectives for a particular matchup.

Q. Do you feel that the Indian gaming community will host more Hearthstone tournaments if the game gains popularity after the 2022 Asian Games?

Shikhar: Definitely! The 2022 Asian Games will provide exposure to the esports segment in India and Hearthstone as well. This is going to increase both the interweaved factors: the number of players at the competitive level and the gaming tournaments.

