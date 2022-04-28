5 best gaming laptops to play World of Warcraft (2022)

World of Warcraft is one of the most popular video games to ever exist. Released in 2004, World of Warcraft is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG). The game has grown to be of cultural significance in the gaming community and has a record of being the most popular MMORPG to existm with an active player base of 10 million in 2009.

Even after all these years, Blizzard Entertainment has managed to keep the game relevant and thriving. Blizzard has released numerous expansion packs throughout the years, with World of Warcraft Shadowlands being the latest one. Shadowlands has managed to bring a substantial number of players back into the World of Warcraft.

Everybody wants to experience the game again, but the unfortunate situation is that with every new expansion pack and update, the game keeps getting more demanding. This makes the game seem like it is rubbing salt into an open wound, with the wound being the already poorly optimized state of the game.

World of Warcraft is best experienced on these laptops

If you are on the lookout for a new laptop to enjoy World of Warcraft devoid of any compromises, you are in the right place. With this list, we have compiled the best laptops at varying price ranges.

5) ASUS TUF Dash 15 (2021) Gaming Laptop - $949.99

Amazing value for money (Image via ASUS)

15.6” 144Hz FHD

Intel Core i7-11370H

GeForce RTX 3050 Ti

8GB DDR4 RAM

512GB PCIe NVMe SSD

The ASUS TUF Dash 15 is a great choice for budget-conscious buyers. The laptop can be purchased on Amazon for an incredible price of $850 on sale and $949.99 at list price. Either way, it is the best laptop for those that want great performance on a budget. With the RTX 3050 ti and i7 11370H, you can have a favorable experience in World of Warcraft at 1080 resolution.

You can also opt for a much cheaper GTX 1650-based laptop, but the compromises will be noticeable in games like World of Warcraft. Therefore, we recommend dishing out a few extra bucks to at least get a laptop based on the Nvidia 30 series.

4) MSI GE76 Raider Gaming Laptop - $1392.99

Gets the basics right (Image via MSI)

17.3" FHD 144 Hz

Intel Core i7-1180H

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060

16GB DDR4 RAM

1TB SSD

The MSI GE76 Raider is a great-looking gaming laptop with an amazing 17.3” silky smooth screen that supports up to a 144 Hz refresh rate. In terms of aesthetics and build, the laptop almost matches the standard of extremely high-end laptops with its per key RGB and a peculiar front plate LED panel.

The thermals are extremely controlled and allow the Core i7 1180H and RTX 3060 to deliver optimum performance. Overall, the MSI GE76 Raider does all the basics right for amazing value and is highly recommended.

3) MSI Stealth 15M Gaming Laptop - $1399

MSI Gaming @msigaming

Top 5 things to love:

1.8 kg light, 17mm thin

Up to 12th gen Intel i7 CPU

Up to NVIDIA RTX 3060 GPU

Wi-fi 6 support

Spectrum backlight keyboard for multi-colored fun



15.6" 144Hz FHD 1080p Display

Intel Core i7-11375H

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060

16GB DDR4 RAM

512GB SSD

MSI makes great gaming laptops, and the second MSI offering on this list clearly showcases this. The MSI Stealth, as the name suggests, offers a sleek, minimal form factor that can be used for your World of Warcraft gaming sessions and can be taken to business meetings without hesitation.

We have included this laptop specifically because it often goes on sale for as low as $1000, which for the price is an absolute steal. If you’re reading this around the time of posting this article, the laptop is available for $1099.99 on Amazon. Make sure to grab the deal if available, otherwise you can also consider other options on this list.

2) Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 6 Gaming Laptop - $1999.90

Slick design (Image via Amazon)

16" QHD (2560x1600) IPS 165Hz Display

AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 (140W)

32GB RAM

2TB PCIe SSD

Lenovo has introduced several great laptops with a Ryzen processor and an Nvidia 30 series GPU. The Legion 5 Pro is an excellent implementation of this combination. The laptop offers great value with its high-end specifications, including the Nvidia RTX 3070 which is able to run most AAA games at a solid 60 fps.

The Legion 5 Pro will be especially apt to play World of Warcraft with its gorgeous 16 inch QHD display, with support for up to 165 Hz. The 32 GB RAM and 2 TB PCIe SSD are an added bonus that will ensure decent future proofing.

1) ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 (2022) Gaming Laptop - $2514.99

ASUS hasn't cut any corners (Image via ASUS)

15.6” 240Hz IPS QHD Display

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

Intel Core i9 12900H

16GB DDR5

1TB SSD

Per-Key RGB Keyboard

Asus ROG has a dominant hold on the high-end laptop segment with their Strix Scar 15. Spending over $2000 on a laptop is a disputable move, but if you really want the convenience of portability alongside being able to play games like World of Warcraft effortlessly, get the ROG Strix Scar 15.

The gaming laptop houses a mobile variant of the beastly GeForce RTX 3080 coupled with the newest Intel 12th generation i9 12900H. It also has 16 GB of DDR5 RAM, making it one of the first laptops to house DDR5 RAM. Simply expressed, the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 is a laptop that doesn’t cut corners in the least and will provide you with the best World of Warcraft experience in the laptop segment.

World of Warcraft is a pretty demanding game

Even flagship tier computers have trouble running the MMORPG at consistent frame rates. If you want to experience the game at extreme settings with 4K resolution, we recommend investing in a high-end laptop, given that you have the budget for it. However, if you are planning to get your hands on a budget laptop, don’t be discouraged.

World of Warcraft is a tough game to run at stable frames, and we note that your in-game performance has a cap on the FPS you get. Being an MMORPG, the fun in the game is not completely reliant on high FPS with great visuals. Getting a budget laptop is completely fine, and you should still be able to have a great time. With some basic tuning and turning down your graphical settings, your laptop should be able to run the game without any issues.

