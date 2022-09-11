Skull and Bones developer shares first look at ship customization at Ubisoft Forward featuring weaponry, armor, and more

The September 2022 Ubisoft Forward stream delivered a first look at what players can expect in terms of ship customization in Skull and Bones. The pirating adventure is set to arrive on November 8, 2022, and pre-orders are available now. Interestingly, the fast-approaching release date hasn't stopped Ubisoft from dishing out more and more details.

During the Ubisoft Forward event, things such as the Helm, players' personal pirate hideout, brief combat gameplay, and ship customization were featured. Moreover, the vessel's weapons, armor, and appearance will able adjustable by the captain.

Skull and Bones to offer in-depth ship customization

This is one example of how intimidating a ship can be in Skull and Bones (Image via Ubisoft)

Skull and Bones will focus heavily on looting and infamy. Players will look to become the most feared pirate in the Indian Ocean. And being famous and feared means having an unrecognizable ship.

Skull and Bones @skullnbonesgame Ascend as the most infamous pirate and rule the seas on your own terms in Skull and Bones! Ascend as the most infamous pirate and rule the seas on your own terms in Skull and Bones! https://t.co/I7bYQWEdE4

The ship customization features were detailed in a three-step process by the game's Creative Director, Elisabeth Pellen. They are:

Outfitting the ship with weapons and ammo Selecting defenses and armor to keep the ship afloat Changing the ship's appearance to make it the most frightening and unmistakable pirate ship in the game

Small glimpses of each step were then showcased. Fans also got a look at the cannons that can be used in combat, the plating that can be placed on the ship's exterior, and multiple vessels with vastly different cosmetics.

Cannons, armor, masts, and more shown for Skull and Bones

Weapons and armor will determine how effective a ship is in combat (Image via Ubisoft)

A handful of weapons, ammo, armor, and ship styles were displayed during the Ubisoft Forward. Here are some aspects of each that will surely get players excited about the customization options:

Weapons : Different categories of weapons will be available, such as cannons or bombards. Weapons will have various types of ammo that can cause flooding, rip apart sails, and more. They will also come with stats to look at, including firepower, range, and reload speed.

: Different categories of weapons will be available, such as cannons or bombards. Weapons will have various types of ammo that can cause flooding, rip apart sails, and more. They will also come with stats to look at, including firepower, range, and reload speed. Armor : A variety of armor can be placed on a ship. Materials such as wood, leather, and terracotta were spotted in the reveal. Each type of armor will show players what it is effective and weak against.

: A variety of armor can be placed on a ship. Materials such as wood, leather, and terracotta were spotted in the reveal. Each type of armor will show players what it is effective and weak against. Appearance: A ship's appearance is how others often remember it. Different bow statues, flag designs, and ship sizes were shown.

Ship customization is clearly going to be a major focus in Skull and Bones. The depth of what can be added to a vessel as a pirate becomes richer and more well-known seems to be a standout feature of the game.

Players will be able to upgrade their ships according to their playstyle. If they are new to the pirate lifestyle, they can keep the vessel small and inconspicuous for easy loot-hauling or have it be massive and threatening to make others flee.

