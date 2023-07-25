"SkydoesMinecraft is a delusional piece of sh*t": Twitter divided after controversial YouTuber Adam Dahlberg returns to the internet

Minecraft content creator Adam Dahlberg, popularly known as SkyDoesMinecraft or NetNobody, recently divided the community after tweeting out a long post addressing one-year-old allegations of s*xual abuse and harassment. In the lengthy apology, the YouTuber stated that they had been making amends behind closed doors and dealing with mental issues over the last couple of years.

Having started their YouTube career in 2011, SkyDoesMinecraft was an integral part of the Minecraft community online before they stopped producing content following the accusations in January 2022. While some long-time fans were happy to hear about the streamer's life after leaving the public eye, many have starkly criticized them for how they have been dealing with the replies to the apology tweet.

One Twitter user described them as a "delusional piece of sh*t" for reacting insensitively towards their critics and insinuated that NetNobody was not as stable as they thought:

"SkydoesMinecraft is a delusional piece of sh*t, You can't claim to be better and so above hate and drama and then spend the next few hours attacking people calling out your bs... He's an abuser f*ck him forever."

The tweet in question (Image via Twitter)

What did SkyDoesMinecraft say about their allegations of abuse and harassment?

In a very long tweet, Adam explained that they were sorry for all the negative impacts that their actions have had on the victims. The YouTuber also noted that resolutions had been reached behind closed doors and that they did not deserve to be described as a "monster."

Sky (Adam) @NetNobody After 2 and a halfish years focusing on my mental health, taking in what everyone said and thinks, and trying to process, I just want to say I'm sorry anyone ever felt so negatively of me, I make mistakes, but only ever tried to be a Good person. I know it's no Toxic Gossip… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

For those wondering why people might call SkyDoesMinecraft a monster, back in 2022, one of their former partners named Elizabeth revealed a damning iCloud document alleging that NetNoBody had not only emotionally abused her by torturing her pet and breaking her belongings when they were together, but also s*xually harassed several other women.

Attaching several screenshots in the Twitter thread, Elizabeth also accused them of trying to buy her daughter for $100,000, adding that the Minecraft player and their then-fiance pretended to be the child's parents in question. After the allegations, NetNobody stopped creating content and even attempted to sell the YouTube channel, which many interpreted as an admission of guilt.

NetNobody's pinned Tweet telling people to block them if they disagree with the apology (Image via Twitter)

While the streamer's initial tweet had started apologetically, their reaction to some people expressing disapproval has made many criticize them. For example, in their pinned Tweet, the YouTuber rebukes another Twitter user by saying:

"Your opinions are irrelevant, you were never there, and you let internet media define your entire personality. I was, I've moved on, you have not. You look at people as products incapable of change. I'm gonna make this sh*t clear now, I don't want people like you. Unfollow/Block."

Many did not appreciate the way SkyDoesMinecraft has been dealing with the criticism. Here are some general Twitter reactions:

Leon :^) 🐀 @leoninyourmom skydoesminecraft coming back to twitter saying theyre stable and then fighting literally everyone who doubts it makes me feel like maybe they arent actually stable but idk idc about abusers like that

Tails @DRRRTails skydoesminecraft response jesus christ this may be the all time worst response to “allegations” (idk what to call it bc theyre true lmao) never seen anything like this oh my god

Mollycoddle🔆 @YoMollyF Skydoesminecraft is back -_-



Really was enjoying not seeing an abuser be referenced on TL.

Bryan 🏳️‍🌈 @TheFamousFilms pic.twitter.com/5sBwjT7zBV We shouldn’t be surprised that the person that hurt so many of us was gonna ever apologize own up to what they did to any of us. I had a feeling this day would come eventually, but now reading what I read, this person is never going to change, and I’m sure some of us tried or… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Some have even asked other popular Minecraft streamers like Dream, Quackity, and Karl Jacobs to stop following SkyDoesMinecraft on Twitter.