Skyesports Championship 3.0 BGMI Finals Day 2: Overall standings, top 5 players, and more

Day 2 of the Skyesports Championship 3.0 BGMI finals came to an end today. After completing 12 matches, 7Sea Esports, who were leading the leaderboards at the end of Day 1, maintained their top spot with 153 points and 74 finishes.

Following them in second place was Godlike Esports, who had a great second day and managed to secure 98 points in today's matches. The team finished with a total of 124 points with 72 finishes. Third place at the end of the day was captured by 8Bit, who too performed consistently well to secure 124 points with 58 finishes.

Skyesports Championship 3.0 BGMI Finals day 2

Skyesports Championship 3.0 BGMI Finals overall standings after day 2

The second day started with the first match being played on Erangel. 7Sea Esports dominated the lobby in this match, securing a chicken dinner whooping 25 finishes to their name in the process, widening the lead, and strengthening their position in the overall leaderboards. Following them was Skylightz Gaming, who finished second with five frags. The third place in this match was captured by 8Bit, who managed a total of four eliminations.

Skyesports Championship 3.0 BGMI Finals overall standings after day 2

The second and third matches of the day played on Miramar and Erangel were won by Marcos Gaming and Godlike Esports with 11 and 14 frags to their respective names. Godlike Esports especially performed exceptionally well in these two matches, securing the 2nd and 1st with decent frags to jump to the fourth spot in the overall standings.

The fourth and fifth matches were played on Sanhok and Miramar. WizzGod from Marcos Gaming performed an amazing 1v2 clutch against Revenant Esports in the Sanhok game to secure a two frag victory for his team. Meanwhile, the Miramar game saw the domination of Godlike Esports as they secured their second chicken dinner of the day with 15 frags to jump to the second spot on the overall leaderboard.

The sixth and the final match played on Erangel was won by 7Sea Esports with seven eliminations. 8Bit, too, played well in this match to secure second spot with nine finishes. Marcos Gaming managed a third-place finish in this match with seven frags to their name.

Top 5 players from Skyesports BGMI Finals (image via Skyesports)

Top fraggers after day 2

1) AKop (Aztecs Esports): 26 Finishes

2) SprayGod (7Sea Esports): 23 Finishes

3) JONATHAN (GodLike Esports): 22 Finishes

4) AkshaT (8Bit): 21 Finishes

5) Neyoo (GodLike Esports): 19 Finishes

Also Read

With five days and 30 matches left in the BGMI tournament, it will be a make-or-break situation for the teams at the bottom of the leaderboards in the coming days.

Edited by Srijan Sen