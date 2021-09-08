Skyesports Championship 3.0 BGMI Finals day 3: Overall standings, top 5 players, and more

The third day of the Skyesports Championship 3.0 BGMI finals came to an end today. After 18 matches, 8Bit currently leads the overall leaderboard with 216 points and 104 finishes. Following them in second place is 7Sea Esports with 192 points and 97 finishes. The third place at the end of Day-3 is being held by Revenant Esports, who have 176 points and 74 eliminations.

8Bit performed exceptionally well today, securing two chicken dinners and gaining 92 points. Team IND, who struggled for the initial two days, returned today and secured 77 points to finish in the Top 8 in the overall leaderboards. 7Sea Esports, the table-toppers at the end of day two, had an average day and only managed to gain 39 points. Team SouL thus far have struggled to find their footing in the tournament as the team had another bad day securing just eight points.

Skyesports Championship 3.0 BGMI finals day 3

Skyesports Championship 3.0 BGMI finals overall standings after day 3 ( Image via Skyesports)

The day started with the first match being played on Erangel. The chicken dinner in this match was claimed by TeamIND, who played exceptionally well and claimed 16 finishes. Revenant Esports secured second place in this match with seven frags, while 7Sea Esports claimed third place with 11 finishes.

The second and third matches played on Miramar and Erangel were claimed by 8Bit and Rivalry Esports with 19 and nine finishes. 8Bit had an impressive run in the Miramar game, where they obliterated the lobby and climbed further up in the points table. Rivalry Esports, too, got a boost in the points through the chicken dinner on Erangel.

The fourth and fifth matches were played on Sanhok and Miramar. TeamIND and 8Bit secured victory in these matches with five and 10 finishes, respectively. The chicken dinner in these matches was the second for both teams. 8Bit climbed to the top spot after the victory in Miramar, while TeamIND climbed to first in the overall standings.

The sixth and final match played on Erangel was won by Marcos Gaming with seven finishes. TSM played quite well in this match, securing second-place with 17 frags. OREsports managed to crawl to third place in this match without any eliminations.

Top 5 players after BGMI finals day 3

Top Fraggers after BGMI Finals day 3

1) AkshaT (8Bit): 34 Finishes

2) Viru (8Bit): 33 Finishes

3) Jonathan (GodLike Esports): 31 Finishes

4) Omega (8Bit): 30 Finishes

5) AKOP (Aztecs Esports): 30 Finishes

