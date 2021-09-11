Skyesports Championship 3.0 BGMI Finals day 5: Overall standings, top 5 players, and more

Day 5 of Skyesports Championship's BGMI leg finals ended with an enthralling display of skill and game sense from the top 18 qualified teams.

Team 8bit who have been consistent throughout the tournament, managed to stay on top of the standings with 310 points and 153 finishes. 7Sea Esports, who somewhat lagged in the last two days, had a great day 5, ending with 290 points and 155 finishes. Godlike Esports who was second at the end of Day 4 dropped down one spot to third and finished their day with 273 points and 144 frags.

Skyesports Championship BGMI Finals day 5

The BGMI Finals day 5, started with the classic Erangel map.

Godlike Esports managed to secure a brilliant victory in this match with 11 finishes. Team 8Bit, who were neck and neck with Godlike Esports till the end of day 4, managed second place in this match with 9 frags. OR Esports finished third in this encounter, making their way up the leaderboards.

BGMI finals overall standings after day 5 (Image via Skyesports)

The second match was played on the desert map of Miramar while the third match was played on the classic map of Erangel.

OR Esports and 7Sea Esports claimed victories in these matches with 18 and 14 frags, respectively to their name. OR Esports as a result of the victory on the Miramar map, jumped to the 7th spot in the overall standings. 7Sea Esports got back into their regular touch with the victory in the Erangel map.

Fan-favorite Team Soul sits at 14th place after BGMI finals day 5 (Image via Skyesports)

The fourth match was played on the grassy map of Sanhok while the fifth match was played the desert map of Miramar.

Force One x LegStump (F1-LS) Esports and Team SouL claimed the chicken dinner in these matches with 17 and 10 eliminations, respectively. Both of these teams needed to secure chicken dinners as they have been struggling throughout the tournament.

The sixth and final match of the day was as usual played on the classic Erangel map.

Team 8Bit won the chicken dinner in this round with 10 frags. This victory gave them a much-needed buff in the overall points table over the second-placed team. Team Tenacity and Rivalry Esports also played well to claim second and third spots, respectively.

Top Fraggers at the end of Skyesports BGMI Championship day 5

1) AkshaT (8Bit): 56 Finishes

2) Jonathan (Godlike Esports): 51 Finishes

3) AK (Aztecs Esports): 45 Finishes

4) Sarang (7Sea Esports): 43 Finishes

5) Viru (8Bit): 42 Finishes

