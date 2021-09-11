Skyesports Championship 3.0 BGMI Finals day 6: Overall standings, top 5 players, and more

The sixth and penultimate day of the BGMI leg of the Skyesports Championship 3.0 finals came to an end today. After 36 matches of intense action with the top 18 qualified teams fighting for the top spot, 7Sea Esports emerged as the table-toppers at the end of the day with 370 points and 189 finishes. Second place at the end of the day was claimed by GodLike Esports, who too played exceptionally well and ended up with 349 points and 180 finishes. Revenant Esports claimed third place at the end of the day with 341 points and 147 eliminations.

The top three placed teams, i.e., 7Sea Esports, Godlike, and Revenant, all played extremely well and secured 80, 76, and 72 points respectively. Other than the top 3, TeamIND had a great day as well, with the team ending with 70 points in six matches. 8Bit, who were topping the overall leaderboards at the end of Day-5, had a horrible day today and could only manage a total of 19 points. F1 x LS Esports too, had a bad day as they only managed to rack up 17 points.

BGMI Finals day 6

The day, like all others, started with the first match on Erangel. In this match, Team Soul popped off, obliterating the lobby and securing a chicken dinner with a whooping 21 finishes. 7Sea Esports finished second in this match with three frags, while Godlike Esports were eliminated at the third spot with nine frags to their name.

The second and third matches of the day saw the teams facing off in Miramar and Erangel. The chicken dinner in these two rounds was secured by Revenant Esports and Godlike Esports with 7 and 9 finishes to their respective names. These victories pushed these teams up in the points table to the 3rd and the 2nd spot, respectively.

The fourth and fifth games of the day were played on the grassy Sanhok map and the desert map of Miramar. PV x IND and Aztecs Esports claimed the victory in these matches with 6 and 4 eliminations to their names. PV x IND rotated into the zone quite cleverly in the Sanhok map and used their position to secure the chicken dinner. On the other hand, Aztecs Esports had a lucky break in the Miramar match with Godlike making a mess of a certain victory.

The sixth and final game of the day played on Erangel was won by PV x IND with seven finishes in the process, taking the second chicken dinner of the day. Skylightz Gaming, too performed exceptionally well in this match, ending up in second place with 14 frags, so did Esports Empire with a third-place finish eliminating ten players in the process.

Top Fraggers Post BGMI Finals Day 6

The top five fraggers at the end of day 6 are:

1) Akshat (8Bit): 60 Finishes

2) Jonathan (Godlike Esports): 59 Finishes

3) Aladin (7Sea Esports): 56 Finishes

4) AK (Aztecs Esports): 49 Finishes

5) Sarang (7Sea Esports): 48 Finishes

Akshat from 8bit leads the kill leaderboard after BGMI finals day 6, followed by Jonathan.

