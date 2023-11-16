"Slave to his contract": Ninja discloses Tfue was required to stream up to "300 hours" while signed to Twitch

Earlier this year, Turner “Tfue” retired from streaming, and in a recent stream, Tyler “Ninja” discussed alongside Dennis "Cloakzy" the ridiculous contract the former content creator had to abide by while working for the Amazon-owned platform. The contract sounded brutal, according to the two streamers, who briefly discussed it while playing Fortnite.

While Tfue is now retired and no longer has to create any content that he doesn’t wish to, people have begun to discuss exactly how long he had to stream every day as a part of his Partner contract on Twitch. According to Ninja and Cloakzy, it was in the range of 250-300 hours a month.

“Yeah, I thought it was 250 to 300 hours. Yeah, Tfue was a slave to his contract, unfortunately.”

Ninja and Cloakzy discussed how much time Tfue had to spend streaming

While setting up to play Fortnite, Ninja and Cloakzy found themselves discussing Tfue, who retired from content creation earlier this year. The topic of the discussion was the former streamer’s contract and how much time he had to put in on Twitch every month.

The numbers were pretty alarming. Cloakzy said that it was about 200 hours a month, which is an incredible amount of time to commit, according to Ninja. However, after a few moments, Cloakzy would state it was more than that, to which Tyler replied:

“I still don’t think people realize - I think it was, too. I legitimately think it was like 300. Yeah, I thought it was 250 to 300 hours.”

If Turner streamed eight hours a day for 30 days, that’s only 240 hours. If he had a 300-hour contract, it would require even longer hours in order to barely meet the minimum requirements that Twitch had for the streamer.

Depending on the number in his contract, if Turner wanted to have a day off, he would have to stream in the neighborhood for 12 hours a day, six days a week. Some people may enjoy streaming those hours, but it might feel different if the person has a hard requirement in their contract. As Ninja unfortunately pointed out:

“Yeah, Tfue was a slave to his contract, unfortunately.”

Cloakzy would also say during the clip that he imagined Turner is enjoying life right now since he’s free from his contract. Both Ninja, who recently received his sub button again, and Cloakzy felt bad for the now-retired streamer.

Fan response to Tfue’s outrageous contract

X.com users didn't have a lot of sympathy for the streamer.

While the fan response was mixed, many people found nothing in the way of sympathy for Turner in this situation. X.com users would mock the streamer for having to work a 9-5, like all the people who watched his streams.

However, at least one user pointed out that having to do it contractually for such lengths of time could very likely feel draining or take the fun out of the job. Either way, many would laugh at that or at Turner’s inability to sign a decent contract.

Thankfully, the streamer no longer has to abide by those outrageous hours and can now create content whenever he wishes, without worry. Since the streamer retired in June 2023, however, it’s unlikely that fans will see him regularly on a platform anytime soon, though his fans have speculated otherwise.