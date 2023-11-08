"Slow the f**k down" Adin Ross' mom calls during livestream, demands he slow down

In a recent Kick stream, Adin Ross' own mom had to call him out, as he was literally speeding around. His mother spoke up to try and get the Kick streamer to slow down, and while it didn’t seem to work right away, fans were hysterical, laughing at the moment while it took place.

Though the streamer would apologize, it wouldn’t be the only issue he had on the road.

It certainly shows how dangerous the streamer’s driving was if his mom had to call during the event and demand he slow down. Speeding is already dangerous, but when coupled with texting and looking away from the road, the lives of many people could be in danger:

“I know you are, slow the f**k down.”

Adin Ross called out by his mom during livestream

About halfway through his stream on November 6, 2023, the controversial Kick streamer, Adin Ross, was driving through town with a friend. He spent a great deal of the time speeding incredibly fast in his Lamborghini Urus.

According to Adin Ross, he knew why the Urus is the best car on the market:

“I’ll tell you why. It’s an SUV, and it can go super duper f**kin fast.”

While the stream’s bitrate was too low to see exactly how fast Adin Ross was driving, it was clear by the visual that he was going well over the speed limit. It was, at least, enough to worry his own mother, who called in during the livestream:

“S**t, my mom’s calling me. I feel bad now, oh my God.”

The streamer had to be convinced to talk to his mother on the phone while streaming. After informing her that he was currently live streaming, Adin Ross’ mother immediately said she knew:

“I know you are, slow the f**k down.”

Adin agreed to slow down, to which his mother said:

“Please, I’m serious”.

The Kick streamer would agree and hang up the phone, but his audience would egg him on to ignore her and just go faster.

Reddit reacts to Adin Ross on Kick

Comment byu/mavarcebisak from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/mavarcebisak from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/mavarcebisak from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

A few people found it comical that while he says and does so many controversial things, brags about his car, but then immediately does what his mom says. Others highlighted that his mother didn’t mention him texting and driving.

A brief argument began on Reddit around whether or not his mother approves (Image via Reddit)

Some Redditors would make the assumption that Adin’s mother is okay with the various controversial things he does on stream simply because she was watching and only called out his speeding. A reply to this comment disagreed since she clearly called to warn him to slow down.

While he may have slowed down, it didn’t stop him from texting and driving across his most recent IRL stream. It eventually appeared that he slowed down a bit while he streamed.