Snapdragon Conquest New State Mobile Grand Finals: Teams, schedule, prize pool distribution, and more

The 16 finalists for the Snapdragon Conquest New State Mobile have been determined following the conclusion of the three-week League Stage. The Grand Finals of the ₹10,00,000 event will be conducted from June 16-18. The first leg saw 32 teams clashing over nine matchdays, with only the top 16 gaining a spot in the ultimate stage.

Boasting a total of 18 all-important matches, the Grand Finals will be broadcast live on the Snapdragon Conquest’s YouTube channel at 5 PM IST. Meanwhile, the journey of the remaining 16 sides has ended in this tournament after their below-average run in the League Stage.

Snapdragon Conquest New State Mobile

Here are the 16 finalists for the Snapdragon Conquest New State Mobile:

Gods Reign GodLike Esports Team Insane Team U4G Genesis Esports Big Brother Team Atom Reckoning Esports Team MAVI Enigma Gaming OR Esports True Rippers Velocity Gaming ARK Esports Team XO UDA Marcos Gaming

Prize pool distribution

Here are the prize pool distributions for Snapdragon Conquest New State Mobile.

1st Place - ₹300,000

2nd Place - ₹150,000

3rd Place - ₹100,000

4th Place - ₹80,000

5th Place - ₹70,000

6th Place - ₹60,000

7th Place - ₹50,000

8th Place - ₹40,000

9th Place - ₹25,000

10th Place - ₹25,000

11th Place - ₹20,000

12th Place - ₹20,000

13th Place - ₹15,000

14th Place - ₹15,000

15th Place - ₹15,000

16th Place - ₹15,000

Gods Reign has shown consistency compared to the other participants in the League Stage, securing the first rank in the overall Playoffs standings. The team enjoyed a mesmerizing Week 1, delivering spectacular performances in the first Playoffs. The superstar ensemble will definitely hope to carry this momentum in the Finals.

GodLike Esports is also back on track in the third week of the League and seems prime to compete in the Finale. The team has accrued several titles in the last six months and will look to add another crown in this New Stats event.

Playoffs overall standings (Image via Snapdragon)

Team Insane and Genesis were third and fourth, respectively, while Team MAVI, a newly formed unit, ranked ninth in the Playoffs. On the other hand, OR Esports and Velocity Gaming finished 11th and 13th, respectively. Meanwhile, XOUDA and Marcos Gaming somehow secured their seats in the Snapdragon New State contest.

The bottom 16 have been eliminated from Snapdragon Conquest (Image via Snapdragon)

Meanwhile, well-known squads such as Team S8UL, Global Esports, and Team XSPARK have been eliminated. Failing to cement their positions in the tournament, disappointment abounds for the eliminated.

