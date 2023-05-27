Snapdragon New State Invitational India Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more 

The four-week-long Snapdragon New State Invitational India started on May 26, with 32 teams participating in the contest. Hyderabad Hydras holds the leading position with 63 points at the end of Day 1. ARK also had a terrific outing and grabbed the second spot with 47.5 points. Right on their heels, Big Brother stood with a small margin of 0.5 in the charts.

Team S8UL and GodLike were seventh and twelfth after the first day. Meanwhile, Global Esports ranked 25th with 15 points. It was a horrible opening for Team Xspark as they collected only four points and ranked 32nd.

Snapdragon New State Invitational Day 1 highlights

XOUDA won the opening match of the tournament with 11 kills. Bad Devils also delivered a splendid display, claiming 22 points. Reckoning and Gods Reign were also impressive, as they secured 21 points each. On the other hand, three famous teams, S8UL, GodLike, and Team XSPARK, were underwhelming in their first campaign match.

Top 16 teams rankings after Day 1 of New State Invitational (Image via Snapdragon)

Hyderabad Hydras, using their Finish Card, clinched the second match with 35 points. Meanwhile, Team Insane, without using any cards, scored 24, of which 12 came from kills. Not too far behind, Velocity Gaming and Genesis grabbed 20 and 12 points, respectively.

While applying their Position Card, ARK pulled out an amazing victory in the third round with 31.5 points. Genesis looked great throughout this battle and plundered 19 points. However, it was another poor match for Team XSPARK, who only took a single point.

VOID set up an outstanding performance to help Team S8UL claim an important 34 points. Three squad players were in the top five kill leaderboard. However, it was Team MAVI who secured a 31-point Chicken Dinner. TWOG and U4G also managed to collect 18 points each.

Team Xspark had a disastrous opening (Image via Snapdragon)

After a few dismal performances, GodLike Esports smashed a phenomenal 11-kill Chicken Dinner and garnered 26 points from the fifth match. Meanwhile, Midwave and Big Brother amassed 26 and 22 points, respectively. Failing to deliver on expectations, Team S8UL could only put up two points.

Hyderabad Hydras did an amazing job securing the sixth match with 12 eliminations. Pro New State player Sarkar claimed six kills and 1055 damage, while his teammate Magician also claimed six eliminations and 279 damage. True Rippers fought well in this game, gaining 22 points while using their Position Card.

