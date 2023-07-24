Snapdragon Pro Series Season 3 MLBB: Winners, prize pool distribution, and more

ONIC Esports maintained their streak of top-notch performances and conquered their third major MLBB title in a row. The Indonesian squad secured the crown in the Snapdragon Pro Series Season 3 SEA, which had a total prize of $150,000. In the Grand Finals, they outclassed Bigetron Alpha by a scoreline of 4-0, showcasing dominant performances throughout the ultimate stage.

ONIC Esports was awarded the winning prize money of $65,000. They clinched all their matches in the Playoffs and added another accolade to their list of achievements. They also recently conquered the MLBB South Asia Cup 2023 in style. The squad boosted their confidence prior to the MPL ID Season 12 and will aim to defend the title in the upcoming edition.

Snapdragon Pro Series Season 3 MLBB overview

The Snapdragon Pro Series Season 3 SEA, held from July 17 to 23, was played between 12 teams from South East Asian countries. These teams initially fought in the four-day Group Stage. The top six teams then participated in the Playoffs, which was held from July 21 to 23. Popular teams Evos Legends and Todak were among the six poor performers, and failed to qualify for the second stage.

During the Playoffs, ONIC Esports outplayed Red Giants (2-0) in their first encounter and then hammered RSG Philippines (2-0) in style. They met AP Bren in the Upper Bracket Finals, which saw an intense fight between both teams, but ONIC eventually beat them to reach the Finals.

On the other hand, Bigetron Alpha lost their first match to current world champions, ECHO and fell to the Lower Bracket. However, they improved their play and hammered Red Giants (2-1). The squad once again met ECHO and successfully exacted their revenge. They had a strong showcasing against AP Bren (3-0) in the Lower Bracket Finals.

In the Finals, ONIC Esports demonstrated their superiority right from the first round and maintained a top-tier performance. In the Bo7 battle, they clinched the first four rounds in thumping fashion.

Prize pool distribution for MLBB SPS S3:

ONIC Esports - $65,000 Bigetron Alpha - $32,000 AP.Bren - $17,000 ECHO - $10,000 Red Giants Esports - $5,500 RSG Philippines - $3,700 EVOS Icon - $3,700 AURA Fire - $3,700 RSG Singapore - $2,000 EVOS Legends - $2,000 BURN × FLASH - $1,800 TODAK - $1,800

ECHO, the winner of the MLBB M4 World Championship, stumbled against AP Bren and Bigetron Alpha in the Playoffs. The Filipino powerhouse ranked fourth in the SPS Season 3 SEA.